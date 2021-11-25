The words Elon Musk and Twitter go hand in hand. The South African Tycoon uses the aforementioned social network to communicate with his followers -to whom he often responds-, to announce something about one of the companies he leads and, on occasions, to sow controversy on the subject that he pleases at that precise moment.

But Elon Musk, although some think otherwise, he is a human like any other. And, like many people do, he writes many of his tweets while sitting on “a porcelain throne.” He himself has explained it, how could it be otherwise, through a curious tweet: “At least 50% of my tweets were written from a porcelain throne.”

However, the best thing about this tweet is not the content itself, but the response of well-known popularizer Neil deGrasse Tyson, who did the pertinent calculations to find out how many times Elon Musk goes to the bathroom. The result? The tycoon goes to the bathroom about twice a day. Good intestinal transit, by the way.

At least 50% of my tweets were made on a porcelain throne – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

That comes to more than 8,000 tweets over 12.5 years. If you do the math, it means you poop twice a day. Did you really want to tell people that? – Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 23, 2021

It is quite likely that Some of the controversies led by Elon Musk on Twitter originated in one of his havens of peace. The South African tycoon’s tweets have been associated on multiple occasions with the price changes of some cryptocurrencies, for example.

One of his latest occurrences was asking on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. What the magnate did not finish explaining is that he needed to carry out this procedure to achieve the necessary liquidity that would allow him pay taxes on the stock options you had (and expiring soon).

Considering that Elon Musk has used Twitter to announce news about Tesla or SpaceX, it would not be a surprise if much of the news about these companies had its origin in the valuable porcelain throne of the South African tycoon. Without a doubt, a rather peculiar way of carrying the communication of a company with a market capitalization of more than 1,000,000,000,000 dollars.