Elon Musk: Most Taxpayer Person of the Year in U.S. History

Elon musk, went from being the person of the year in the magazine Time To be the highest taxpayer citizen in the history of the United States, we tell you why.

In September 2021, Elon Musk became the richest man in the world ousting Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Recently, Time magazine gave him the title of person of the year And now, he reaches a new milestone: the highest taxpayer in American history.

Previously, thanks to tax benefits, between 2014 and 2018 the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX paid only $ 445 million. Now, Elon musk you will pay more taxes than any other citizen in the history of the United States.

For about a week Elon Musk has a Twitter discussion with Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator accuses the CEO of Tesla of not paying the amount of taxes that corresponds to him.

For her part, Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted: “Let’s change the rigged tax code so the Person of the Year actually pays taxes and stop taking advantage of everyone else. ”

To the Which, Elon Musk was quick to reply: “And if you open your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize that this year I will pay more taxes than any American in history,” he replied.

Elon Musk in his last answer assured that he will pay the amount of 11 billion dollars to comply with the taxes that correspond to you this year. According to Business Insider, that amount corresponds mostly to taxes on the shares it sold during 2021.

This record number is unprecedented in the history of tax payments in the United States. However, this amount is expected to increase as you owe tax from when you lived in California, before moving to Texas, which would raise the sum above 12 billion dollars.

Based on the publications of Elon Musk on his Twitter account, he is aware that by paying the sum of 12 billion dollars he will become the person of the year, the richest man in the world and also the one who has paid the most taxes in the history of the United States.