It is worth mentioning that the impact of this businessman is not only in relation to his companies, because every time he speaks out on an issue, it moves in a relevant way. “He believes that his mission is to solve the world’s most intractable challenges, and on the way upset multiple industries,” it is mentioned in the publication.

One of the most relevant examples is the cryptocurrency market, which is usually shaken when it issues a statement through its Twitter account and for which it has been harshly criticized by people who are related to this world.

In this regard, the magazine stated that the Person of the Year award is obtained by someone “who affected the news or our lives more, for better or for worse.” It should be remembered that this recognition was also received by Mark Zuckerberg.

“He is a humanist, not in the sense of being a nice person, because he is not. He wants eternal glory for doing great feats, and he is an asset to the human race because he defines a great feat as something that is great for mankind. He lusts for glory. For him, money is a means, not an end, ”said Robert Zurvin, founder of the Mars Society, an entity that received a donation from Musk in 2001.

On the other hand, Time chose Simone Biles as the athlete of the year, for her decision to withdraw from some competitions in the Olympic Games to safeguard her physical and mental health. Olivia Rodrigo was named Artist of the Year and the Guardians award was given to the scientists behind the covid-19 mRNA vaccine.