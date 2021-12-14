According to TIME magazine, the millionaire Elon musk has managed in a short time “to bend governments and industry to the force of their own ambition” and Twitter is one of its great tools to stand out in public opinion and generate unpredictable results.

Therefore, for the prestigious international magazine, the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX earned the position of “Person of the Year 2021”, thanks to a skill that many businessmen and politicians lack: generating digital conversation around the most important global issues of the sector to, with their extravagant opinions, make the stock markets change surprisingly.

The second richest man in the world stood out in the selection of personalities for his business career in which, in addition to directing the most famous electric car brand in the world, he also leads the innovation in the rocket company, as well as the infrastructure and commissioning. Neuralink brain chip launch, The Boring Company.

“I just leave some friends in the pool!” The 50-year-old CEO informed his 66 million Twitter followers on the night of November 29, after previously highlighting that at least half of his tweets were “made in a porcelain throne, ”TIME wrote in their article about him.

With actions of memes and iconic phrases on topics such as ‘Saturday Night Live’ or cryptocurrencies, Elon Musk managed to stand out in headlines around the world with references of the sector marked only by his tweets.

According to the magazine article, the SpaceX company has overtaken Boeing and others seeking to dominate the future US space market. His car company, Tesla, controls two-thirds of electric vehicle sales, where it pioneered, and is valued at a trillion dollars. That has made Musk worth more than $ 250 billion.

Likewise, TIME highlights the fact that Musk “bends governments and industry by the force of his ambition.”

“(He is a) player in robots and solar energy, cryptocurrencies and weather, brain-computer implants to avoid the threat of artificial intelligence and underground tunnels to move people and cargo at super speeds,” describes the magazine to the world tycoon.

US-based TIME has been administering the “Person of the Year” award since 1927, and recent winners include Greta Thunberg, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; however, the edition maintains that the award does not necessarily serve as an endorsement of its recipient, but rather as an acknowledgment of its social and economic influence.

