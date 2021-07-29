EFE.- Impostors who pose as the well-known and controversial billionaire Elon Musk are profiting with millions of dollars through internet scams in which they deceive users with tempting operations in cryptocurrencies that never materialize.

Musk has recently become the figure whose identity is most impersonated in social networks to cajole the unwary and steal thousands of dollars from them with propositions “too good to be true,” according to the cybersecurity expert Satnam Narang. , who works as a researcher for the Tenable firm.

THE MONEY IS PROMISED TO DOUBLE

The method is almost always the same: the scammer poses as a public figure linked to the world of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin and advertises on social networks a supposedly philanthropic operation for which he will double the value of anyone who sends money to a specific address.

Victims believe they recognize the issuer for its popularity, and trust the legitimacy of the scheme because it is common for billionaires like Elon Musk to act eccentrically, and even carry out similar operations with the aim of achieving publicity or raising funds for something concrete cause.

However, once the user sends the money, they not only do not duplicate it, but lose it, and given the international and decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, as well as the lack of regulation in this area, it is impossible for them to claim and recover the investment.

THEY DO NOT WANT TO LOSE THE OPPORTUNITY

“With the high value that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have reached in recent months, many people feel that they have missed the opportunity to make a lucrative investment. This feeling is what scammers take advantage of to lure them into this sector and deceive them, ”says Narang.

In the most recent hoax he has investigated, cyber fraudsters have created a fake digital currency called SpaceX (the name of the aerospace company founded by Musk), which they advertise through paid ads on popular portals such as YouTube, and claim falsely that Musk is his promoter.

According to their estimates (all operations with cryptocurrencies are transparent), the scammers would have obtained around a million dollars from unsuspecting Internet users through this network.

That so many phishers have recently chosen Musk for their scams is no accident: Tesla’s CEO has become the most popular figure in the world of cryptocurrencies, and every time he talks about them, their value plummets. or it triggers as its words are interpreted.

TEN MILLION IN FRAUD

At the beginning of May, coinciding with Musk’s much-anticipated and commented participation in the US television program Saturday Night Live, the scams linked to this figure reached a fever pitch, and in Tenable they estimate that in total the fraudsters pocketed up to ten million dollars, promoting their messages on platforms such as Twitter and YouTube.

With a career of more than fifteen years in this sector, Narang has a fundamental advice to avoid being a victim of this type of scams: “If the operation generates doubts, if you are not sure that it is legitimate, do not send money. Better to miss an opportunity to earn money than to lose the one you already have ”.

He also insists on always going to the original source, that is, Elon Musk’s official and registered Twitter account, for example, or SpaceX’s YouTube channel.

Because as he warns, “anyone can create new web pages, social media accounts and even cryptocurrencies and pretend to be someone they are not.”