So far this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric vehicle company, valued at $ 5 billion.

This is the first time in more than five years that the billionaire businessman has sold part of his shares; However, what he has sold these days corresponds to only a quarter of the 20,000 million dollars that correspond to the 10% of shares he promised to sell.

And it is that the tycoon made this sale, after the weekend made a survey on his Twitter account, where he asked his followers if he should sell shares of his company to pay his taxes. More than 3.5 million people responded and about 58% voted for the option that Musk should sell 10% of his shares in Tesla.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately that unrealized profits are a means of tax avoidance, which is why I’m proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Musk tweeted along with a poll of Yes or no options. No. And he added that he would do whatever the poll result decided.

This comes at a time when the failure to pay taxes by the richest people in the world has been widely criticized and questioned. In June, the research site ProPublica reported that Musk and other tycoons, by structuring their salary to avoid income, amassed their wealth in billions without paying next to nothing in federal taxes.. In Musk’s case, for example, it is because he does not receive a salary from his company Tesla, but his compensation is in the form of shares, so your income is not diminished by paying taxes.

This activity is not against the law, according to what ProPublica explained, but the tax records reveal how the richest in the world evade taxes by not receiving salaries from their companies, but borrow huge amounts, using the shares they own as collateral. In contrast, salaried people live mainly on their payroll payments, to which a tax is applied, or they must pay it later if they issue receipts or invoices.

The result of Musk’s survey and, above all, the mogul’s promise regarding it, caused Tesla shares to fall 16% in the first two days of the week, while the decline was reduced for Wednesday with sales of its shares, which closed with a rise of 4.3%. The fall in the company’s shares reduced by about $ 50 billion the net worth of Musk, who, despite this, remains the person with the greatest fortune in the world.