

Dec 30, 2021 at 20:04 CET



Elon Musk has been asked to make a prediction about when will humans arrive on Mars. This time, Musk said that we will be on Mars in less than 10 years, which is definitely an ambitious goal. Musk made the prediction during a fairly long interview (lasting two and a half hours) on a famous podcast from the United States.

When asked when he thinks SpaceX will bring humans to Mars, Musk replied: “Best case is around five years, worst case 10 years.” The biggest hurdles SpaceX must overcome, Musk said, are in designing a vehicle that can optimize tonnage in orbit and then on Mars. “Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket ever made,” Musk said, and it is the ship with which he wants humans to go to Mars, at which point he took the opportunity to promote it.

Currently, not even investing a billion euros could we be able to reach Mars. It is important because for SpaceX one of the most important points It is to optimize the cost of the trip, since in theory the ship already has it, although it does not really work quite well.