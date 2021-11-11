Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has divested shares worth more than a billion dollars, according to recent financial statements.

Files filed Nov. 11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission confirm sale of more than 934,000 Tesla shares for a value of about USD 1,100 million.

Musk sold the shares at an average price of about $ 1,170, which is a gain of almost 180% in the last year.. It’s only the third time Musk has sold company stock since Tesla went public on the Nasdaq in 2010, and it’s his biggest transaction.

Files show Musk planned to sell the shares as part of his tax obligations in September. Over the weekend, he surveyed his 63 million followers asking whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares.. Of the 3.5 million respondents, almost 58% said yes. However, the CEO of Tesla has sold less than 1% in this sale and still has more than 170 million shares.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

There is a lot of talk lately that unrealized gains are a way to evade taxes, so I’m proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?

In response to the survey, noted that “I do not collect a cash salary or a bonus from anywhere. I only have shares, therefore the only way for me to pay taxes personally is by selling shares”.

In the days following the survey, Tesla shares plunged 16% to briefly drop below $ 1,000 on November 10.. TSLA had hit an all-time high of $ 1,230 on November 4 and is currently 11% below that high.

In cryptocurrency circles it has been speculated – actually expected – that it could invest some of that money in digital assets. Mr. Whale I ask to his 357,000 followers: “What cryptocurrency should you buy to become the first trillionaire in history?”

The CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, He suggested buy more Bitcoin after the Twitter poll, but before news of this sale emerged:

“If the goal is diversification, an alternative strategy to consider is to convert the TSLA balance into a Bitcoin standard and buy $ 25 billion worth of BTC. That would provide diversification, inflation protection and more benefits for all investors in a fiscally efficient manner. “

According to BitcoinTreasuries, Tesla currently owns 43,200 BTC worth an estimated $ 2.79 billion at current prices.

