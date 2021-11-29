Last Friday, Elon Musk sent an internal email to all Tesla employees focusing on a new goal: reduce the manufacturing costs of your vehicles. This represents a change with respect to the previous dynamics, which prevailed above all the delivery of the vehicles to their customers on time to achieve the quarterly sales targets.

“Our focus this quarter should be on minimizing the cost of deliveries rather than spending a lot on rush fees, overtime, and temporary contractors just to get the cars to arrive. [a los clientes] in the fourth quarter, “explains Elon Musk.

“What has happened historically is that we run like crazy at the end of the quarter to maximize deliveries, but then deliveries drop dramatically in the first weeks of the next quarter,” he continued. “Looking at a six-month period, we will not have delivered any more cars, but we will have spent a lot of money and we will have been burned by accelerating deliveries in the last two weeks of each quarter.”

Elon Musk acknowledges that in the last weeks of December they expect a peak of workBut, despite this, he believes that it is the right time to “start reducing the size of the wave in favor of a more constant and efficient delivery rhythm”. “The correct principle is to take the most efficient action, as if we were not listed on the stock market and the notion of the end of the quarter did not exist,” the executive continued.

Credit: Tesla

Elon Musk’s decision is focused on the long term, not Tesla’s quarterly targets

In recent years, Tesla has significantly increased the number of vehicles delivered to customers. As indicated CNBC, the company delivered about 500,000 cars in 2020, while in the first three quarters of 2021 alone, the total number of cars delivered to customers was 627,350 units. The increase also comes amid a chip shortage that has hit the entire auto industry for months, making Tesla’s achievement even more valuable.

This situation, different in the eyes of investors from the one Tesla experienced a few years ago, allows decisions like this to be made, with an eye toward the long term rather than quarterly targets.