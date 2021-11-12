The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, revealed this Friday the sale of 639,737 additional shares, which is equivalent to about 687.3 million dollars. After the previous liquidation, for an amount of 5,200 million, the tycoon has this week raised the sale of titles of the automobile company to a total of $ 5.8 billion.

According ReutersBased on submissions to US regulators, the most recent sale of Elon Musk shares took place last Thursday in two transactions. First it came off 587,638 shares to later lead to a smaller sale of 52,099.

Before the stock sales started this week, Elon Musk, who is one of the richest people in the world, owned around the 23% stake in the company. But why is the South African-born magician quickly shedding stocks?

This weekend, Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll – his favorite social network – in which he asked what he should do with his Tesla shares. “There’s been a lot of talk lately that unrealized gains are a form of tax evasion, which is why I’m proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support it?” He wrote.

Elon Musk and his sale of Tesla shares

58% of voters supported the sale and Elon Musk promised to respect the result. Ending this week, with several rounds of share sales, the tycoon has already sold titles for a total of 5.8 billion, although it is still far from reaching the 20 billion dollars that represent 10% of its participation.

However, the real reason why Elon Musk would be selling his shares has little to do with his occurrences on Twitter. The reality would have to do with a huge tax payment.

Since he does not receive any salary, the company rewards him with stock options. As we explained in detail, those options give you the ability to buy Tesla stock at a negligible price. That sold to be his “salary”.

Precisely, in August of next year, 22.86 million options on shares that Elon Musk owns expire. However, if you decide to buy them you will have to pay taxes as if they were regular income.

In October Tesla became the second fastest growing company in history market capitalization of 1 trillion dollars. Apple, the world’s most valuable company ($ 2.5 trillion), took 37 years to achieve that milestone.

It took Tesla just over 12 years to reach a trillion dollars, but it is not the only company to reach milestones. Rivian recently went public and was crowned America’s second-largest automaker. Can he stand up to Tesla?