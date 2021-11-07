“There has been a lot of talk lately that unrealized gains are a means of tax avoidance, I only propose to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

November 6, 2021

Musk also tweeted that he will comply with the survey results.

Musk’s comments follow a proposal in the United States Congress to tax the assets of billionaires to help pay for President Joe Biden’s climate change and social agenda.

Musk is one of the richest people in the world and the owner of several futuristic companies, including SpaceX and Neuralink. He had previously criticized the billionaire tax on Twitter.

“Keep in mind that I do not receive a cash salary or a bonus from anywhere. I only have stocks, so the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell stocks,” Musk said on Twitter.