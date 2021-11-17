Everytime that Elon musk publishes a tweet, businessmen, civil organizations, the Stock Market, politicians and even his own network of fans explode.

The director of Tesla is no longer just a tycoon to follow for his stories, comments on the automotive industry or, in general, any fluctuation in the world economy; Now, the young mogul has become a true influencer for the younger generations, amassing a high number of followers and influence on Twitter.

With a text of just 240 characters, the visionary South African can communicate directly with his consumers and employees, but regularly ends up getting his companies in trouble or making fun of his peers.

One tweet from Musk can change the entire market. For example, when the businessman changed his biography to “#bitcoin” the value of the cryptocurrency soared by 20 percent, not to mention how he manipulates the value of his own companies and even puts them at risk in a blunt way.

Elon Musk; tweet controversies

In August 2018, the CEO was forced out of the Tesla presidency when he hinted on Twitter that he could take Tesla out of the stock market. Despite this, he was able to keep his position at the electric car company.

On October 31, 2021, Elon Musk became embroiled in a tweet war with the director of the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, where he was challenged to donate $ 6.6 billion to save 42 million people from the famine and, as expected, the man responded with iro He believed that if he were given a real plan to solve world hunger, he would sell Tesla’s stock immediately.

On November 6, 2021, the mogul posted a poll on Twitter with the words: Should I sell 10 percent of my Tesla shares? 58 percent voted yes and the result was almost immediate, Tesla (TSLA on NASDAQ) fell almost 5 percent in the stock market.



I keep forgetting that you’re still alive – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

November 15, 2021, his target was Senator Bernie Sanders, who posted that extremely wealthy people like Musk should pay their fair share of taxes.

“You want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the words… ”and“ I keep forgetting that you are still alive ”, were the answers that the businessman gave him.

