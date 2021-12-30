Elon Musk assures that it will take humans to Mars in 5 or 10 years "in the worst case"

Elon Musk spoke again about his travel objectives to Mars with SpaceX and assured that he will send humans to the red planet in 10 years “in the worst case.”

Elon musk spoke about one of the most promising and controversial projects of his space agency, Spacex: take human beings to the planet Mars. Of course, it is a goal that, for now, sounds like science fiction, but in a recent interview he assured that, at most, he will achieve it in 10 years.

Elon Musk says he will send humans to Mars in 10 years “in the worst case”

When in the podcast of Lex fridman Asked about how long he thinks it will take SpaceX to put humans on the surface of Mars, the mogul took a few seconds to think about his answer and said that “At best, 5 years. In the worst case, 10 years “. Once again, the entrepreneur known for being at the helm of tech companies like Tesla, was positive about the possibility of sending people to the red planet on a space mission, and mentioned that “Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket ever made” Besides that “The fundamental optimization of Starship is to minimize the cost per ton to orbit and, ultimately, the cost per ton to reach the surface of Mars.”

As we might expect, the questions about Mars and its goal of travel to the planet that so many fictions left us on Earth, did not end there. The businessman also spoke about the possibility of humans being a race “Multiplanetary” and that, in the case of setting foot on the red planet to colonize it, “It would be a new frontier and a good opportunity to reimagine the nature of a government. I would suggest a direct democracy, so that people vote directly on something, instead of a representative democracy ”.

It is not the first time Elon musk talks about space travel and speculates on a launch window for the rocket that will take humans to the red planet. In early 2021, he claimed that his spacecraft would travel before 2030 and that Europeans “They point very low” with your space agencies.

