After a few months of calm, Elon Musk has unleashed the Dogecoin frenzy again. The businessman, recently named Person of the Year by TIME magazine, announced that Tesla will accept the memecoin as a means of payment; However, don’t get too excited because you won’t be able to use DOGE to reserve a new electric car.

As indicated by the CEO of the company himself, Dogecoin can be used to pay for the purchase of promotional products or merchandising. The announcement was made through Twitter, of course. In any case, there are still not too many details regarding the operation or which catalog of items the possibility of using cryptocurrencies will be applied.

“Tesla will allow you to buy some products with DOGE, and we’ll see how it goes,” public Elon Musk. As expected, the entrepreneur’s statement had an immediate effect on the Dogecoin price. As of this writing, your price reached $ 0.2134, which represented an increase of 28.9% within hours.

It is possible that the price of Dogecoin will continue to rise, but knowing the volatility of the market and the large number of transactions that take place when events of this type occur, it would not be uncommon for the trend to reverse at some point of the day. What is clear is that, once again, Elon Musk has demonstrated his ability to influence the market with just a handful of characters.

Elon Musk, Tesla and Dogecoin, a “society” that flourishes again

Remember that Tesla already had a brief experience with the use of cryptocurrencies. In the first part of 2021, the company announced that it would accept Bitcoin as a means of payment to buy its electric cars. However, this measure was reversed a short time later in the face of criticism for the environmental impact and energy consumption of mining the aforementioned asset.

Also earlier this year, Elon Musk launched a series of tweets that skyrocketed the price of Dogecoin. Although by that time the memecoin It had been on the market for several years now, I had never experienced such a level of exposure. “DOGE is the people’s cryptocurrency”, assured the businessman among so many publications related to the subject on his Twitter profile. And the trend continued for several months.

In fact, in May the businessman hosted Saturday night Live And there was a lot of hype surrounding the possibility that his comments on Dogecoin would push its price up considerably. And while some of that happened, it also produced the opposite effect. The volume of transactions with this cryptocurrency was so high that it caused delays in exchanges like Robinhood and its price collapsed. Elon Musk’s share of the segment Weekend Update, where he played an economic columnist, he also had a lot to do with this; upon receiving the question “What is Dogecoin?”, he replied: It’s a hustle (It is a scam). The cryptocurrency lost a third of its value, although it later recovered slightly.

Beyond the humor and its consequences in the market, the furor for Dogecoin continued for a few more days. After his participation in SNL, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX announced that in 2022 the aerospace company will launch the Doge-1 satellite, which was fully funded by DOGE; and he also conducted a poll on Twitter in which he asked whether Tesla should accept Dogecoin as a means of payment. The response was overwhelming, as 78.2% of the almost 4 million participants answered yes.

As time passed, it seemed that the fire had died down. However, the romance between Elon Musk, Tesla, and Dogecoin appears to have blossomed with the executive’s latest announcement.

An ad that still leaves a few doubts

As we mentioned earlier, Elon Musk has not given details on what types of Tesla items can be purchased with Dogecoin. Your ad has not gone unnoticed, and that is clear. Beyond the impact on the price of the cryptocurrency, his tweet already has more than 28 thousand retweets and 155 thousand “Likes”.

Tesla has an online store with a diverse line of promotional products. From clothing and gift cards, to miniatures of their electric cars and the eye-catching Cyberwhistle, a stainless steel whistle that sold out quickly despite its $ 50 price tag. At the moment there is no reference to Dogecoin in the online shop, but we could find news soon.