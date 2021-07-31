If something was missing to rekindle the fire in the legal conflict between Apple and Epic Games, it was the opinion of Elon musk. Tesla CEO shocked the world this Friday criticizing the commission that Apple applies to transactions made through the App Store.

“Apple’s App Store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right“, public to his nearly 59 million followers on Twitter. The public’s response was immediate. At the time of writing this article, Elon Musk’s tweet already has more than 120,000 “Likes”, it was shared nearly 10,000 times, including quotes and retweets, and has more than 8,000 responses.

Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

For now it is unknown what has caused this publication by the employerBut your activity on Twitter never goes unnoticed and has an immediate impact, both on your own business and on that of others. Apple has not made any public statement on the subject, at least for the moment, but on the opposite side they have not missed the opportunity.

Tim sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, also took to Twitter to post a “timely” message, less than half an hour after Elon Musk’s tweet. “Apple’s tax is much more damaging than many believe. ‘It only applies to digital goods accessible on iOS,’ they say, but in the future all physical goods will have a digital presence, and Apple will tax and control commerce. world. Apple must be stopped“, asserted.

The Apple Tax is far more pernicious than many realize. “It only applies to digital goods accessible on iOS”, they say – but in the future all physical goods will have a digital presence, and Apple will tax and gatekeep world commerce. Apple must be stopped. – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 30, 2021

Recall that Epic Games accused Apple of adopt anti-competitive practices on the App Store; This is because those of the block do not allow the use of means of payment other than their application store. Thus, it is impossible for developers to avoid paying a 30% commission on transactions made from the App Store.

When Epic Games decided to offer direct payments in Fortnite and the game was removed from the App Store, the fight between the companies escalated to the next level. After multiple cross accusations, the parties find themselves in a legal conflict that is far from being resolved.

Elon Musk agrees with Epic Games and causes a stir on the internet

Without a doubt, It has not been another day for the relationship between Elon Musk and Apple. Shortly before publishing the tweet in which he sided with Epic Games, the CEO of Tesla denied some comments about the relationship between Tesla and those of Cupertino.

Specifically, he responded to a thread from journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, On twitter. There, came out at the crossroads of claims made by reporter Tim Higgins in a book in which he assures that Elon Musk and Tim Cook spoke to negotiate the purchase of Tesla by Apple.

Musk allegedly made becoming CEO of the apple firm as a condition, and received an insult from Cook in response. “Higgins made his book bogus and boring,” published the also CEO of SpaceX, accompanying the message with laughing emojis.

Higgins managed to make his book both false * and * boring – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Shortly after, he responded to a query from James Clayton (BBC News) about what level of falsehood there was in what Higgins published. Elon Musk replied: “Cook and I have never spoken or written to each other. There was a time when I asked to meet with him to discuss Apple’s purchase of Tesla. No acquisition conditions were proposed. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of what it is worth today, “he wrote.

Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. I have refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today’s value. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021