Madrid is a non-stop of openings and places to go, yes or yes. Elkar has just opened its doors in Madrid, and it is the highest restaurant in Spain as it is located 160 meters high.

Specifically, this restaurant, which means ‘together’ in Basque, opens its doors in the 33rd floor of the Torre Emperador Castellana. And it is the chefs’ new haute cuisine project Sergio Ortiz de Zárate, Michelin star and specialist in seafood, and Beñat Ormaetxea, National Prize for Young Chefs and specialist in hunting.





The experience of dining at 160 meters high, combining the creations of these two chefs, is unique. To access the restaurant, diners must pass through a wine cellar.

In Élkar they combine tasting and pairing of their 300 wine references physically and online, since each winery and producer can explain to diners the characteristics of their wines.





In the modern and minimalist restaurant, the columns lined with wood sticking, the four large natural wood tables, or the upholstered stools.

Without a doubt, along with gastronomy, the views are one of the great assets of this high-rise restaurant. And that is why, so that all diners can enjoy the views, a platform has been installed so that the tables furthest from the glass are high, and they can also enjoy the views.





In addition, the restaurant has five private rooms that are accessed from the parking lot, and without having to go through reception to guarantee the maximum discretion of the diners.

And what do you eat in Elkar?

Meat and fish are the stars of this restaurant. In addition to the two tasting menus, in Elkar there is a menu with starters such as cod in textures, roasted pepper juice, trumpets and truffle, lobster salad, green apple tartare and modena mayonnaise, oysters, foie grass taco , mushroom and cinnamon puree, hazelnut mayonnaise, or begihandi Ravioli, without forgetting the seafood of the day.





Among the meats, there are proposals such as the roasted and chopped Galician cow chop, Iberian acorn-fed prey, the wild partridge cooked in the hunter with chestnut puree or the roast suckling lamb shoulder

And among the fish, on the menu there is sole al pil-pil, sea bass in pea juice, ear and ham, Biscayan cod with roasted peppers, hake in green sauce with cockles, or the fish roasts of the day.

More information | Elkar

