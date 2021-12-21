Queen Elizabeth II, in a file image EFE / EPA / WILL OLIVER



London, Dec 20 (EFE) .- Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate the Christmas holidays this year at Windsor Castle and will not travel to her country residence in Sandringham, in the northeast of England, as she has by tradition.

An official spokesman for the 95-year-old British sovereign told the media that members of the royal family will visit her during Christmas and “reasonable” protection measures will be taken to prevent coronavirus infections.

Isabel II already canceled last week the usual pre-Christmas lunch with numerous relatives as a precaution against the rapid increase in infections in the United Kingdom.

The number of daily cases has exceeded 90,000 in the country three times in recent days and hospitalizations in London, where the omicron variant advances more quickly, have shot up 33% in a week.

In recent months, Elizabeth II has been forced to cancel several events and reduce her workload on the advice of doctors, who asked her in November to rest.

Although in recent weeks she has reduced her schedule and delegated some commitments to other members of the monarchy, the sovereign continues to regularly hold hearings.

Last week, he personally received the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tareq al Said, and his wife in Windsor.