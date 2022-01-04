Elizabeth Holmes, the world's youngest billionaire, convicted of fraud

Rise and fall. This was the frantic life of Elizabeth holmes, the former CEO of Theranos who this Monday, January 3, was convicted of fraud and conspiracy in the United States.

When he was 19 years old, it was even said that Holmes would be the “new Steve Jobs”, co-founder of Apple.

Those were times when Theranos, the biotech company that the young woman founded, seduced everyone from Bill Clinton to Rupert Murdoch.

Now the world’s youngest billionaire, she is 37 years old and one step away from jail after being convicted of fraud by a California court.

In Silicon Valley they can’t believe it. It is a case that seems to have marked the fine line between technological innovation and criminal dishonesty.

The American jury concluded that Holmes is guilty of conspiracy (one count) and fraud (three counts) for misleading investors into placing money in his startup.

Theranos assured that his signature would mark a before and after in blood tests, with fast and cheap tools.

In parallel, Holmes was acquitted on four other charges in which the jury did not find a direct link to the defendant.

While Holmes remains free, he faces the possibility of 20 years in jail and a $ 250,000 fine.

Also, you should return the money to those you scammed.

In mid-January the court will set these conditions and the payment of the bond.

Holmes had an estimated fortune of US $ 3,590 million in 2014. In fact, the only person with that volume of money without having inherited anything.

In Silicon Valley he became a star and received support and money from influential personalities throughout the United States.

To convince investors he used printed material with logos of companies such as Pfizer and Schering Plow, companies with which Theranos had no relationship.

The use of logos without authorization it was one of the “errors” by which the fraud began to be discovered.

He received money from Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger (the former Secretary of State), James Mattis (former US Secretary of Defense), Bill Clinton and even Carlos Slim.

Everything collapsed for Holmes after an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, which denounced that its machines were not functional and that the CEO of Theranos could have misled investors and patients.

At trial, Holmes blamed his former partner and former partner, Ramesh Balwani, a 20-year-old businessman and right-hand man at the company.