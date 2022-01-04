Elizabeth holmes, founder of blood testing startup Theranos, was Found guilty of wire fraud on 4 of the 11 charges filed, as collected The New York Times. A San Jose, California jury delivered its verdict after a trial that momentarily stalled on three specific charges. However, the jury, which met for 50 hours to make the decision, had sufficient evidence to proceed against Holmes on various indictments.

Yes OK each count represents a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, both of which could be enforced simultaneously, Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team is expected to appeal the verdict. At the moment they have not commented on the matter.

Young Elizabeth Holmes, a former head of Theranos, was charged with massive fraud by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in early 2018. The startup, which promised to revolutionize medical diagnostics with just one blood sample, received an investment close to 700 million dollars between 2013 and 2015. However, this investment was achieved based on lies.

“They misled investors by making false or misleading claims in the media, organizing deceptive technology demonstrations, or exaggerating the extent of Theranos’s relationships with business partners and government entities,” the SEC noted in its indictment.

Following the scandal, Elizabeth Holmes agreed to pay a fine of $ 500,000. He also had to leave his managerial position for the next 10 years and give up his financial position at Theranos. Is finally closed its doors in 2018. Clearly, the once considered a Silicon Valley “young prodigy” needed to be held more accountable.

During the trial, Elizabeth Holmes’ defense attempted to position her client as a victim of the situation. They even transferred the blame to other directors of Theranos, involving other situations that had nothing to do with the fraud case. Despite the above, the jury had sufficient evidence to determine that Holmes devised a bubble of lies. The objective? Get a financial fortune and gain fame.

Undoubtedly, the case of Elizabeth Holmes is a warning for any other Silicon Valley “entrepreneur” considering doing something simulated.