Monday’s decision found that Holmes was convicted of defrauding PFM Healthcare Master Fund, a health care coverage fund for more than $ 38 million; Lakeshore Capital Management, a fund tied to the Devos family, for nearly $ 100 million; and to Mosley Family Holdings, for about $ 6 million.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeefrey Schenk told jury that Holmes “chose fraud over business failure. She chose to be dishonest with her investors and patients, that choice was not only insensitive, it was criminal. ” Additionally, Schenk recalled that Holmes’ own employees repeatedly said the technology didn’t work, but she kept raising money on false claims.

During his testimony, Holmes said that he did not try to mislead investors as to what his analytics program was capable of and shifted the blame to others in the company, further insinuating that investors misinterpreted some of his statements about what Theranos did. .

Another of Holmes’s defense strategies was to mention that the businesswoman was a victim of sexist abuse for more than 10 years by the former director of operations of Theranos and ex-partner of Holmes, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who will also face his own trial for fraud in February.