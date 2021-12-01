Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Elisa Carrió

Elisa Carrió and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta met yesterday alone to lower the climate of tension that was generated after the last public statements made by the founder of the Civic Coalition, mainly, the criticisms about the good relationship between the head of government and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, and about the campaign Maria Eugenia Vidal In Buenos Aires city.

That is why the mayor of Buenos Aires traveled almost 100 kilometers that separate the Capital from the farm of the former deputy in Exaltación de la Cruz, where they maintain frequent encounters to talk about politics. In this case, there was a red alert in such a fluid relationship: Carrió’s criticism caused a great discomfort in Rodríguez Larreta, in whose ranks there are those who suspect that Mauricio Macri was responsible for having “Filling the head” to “Lilita” about her bond with Massa.

In their meeting yesterday, the head of government would have told her that he knows that she has a bad relationship with the head of Deputies and that he considers it a “friend”, although he clarified that there is no political negotiation between the two.

Carrió’s political partners are used to the leader surprising them from time to time with statements that make them uncomfortable. “Lilita is like that”, they resign themselves. But in Juntos por el Cambio, the tone of the questions last Saturday was surprising and that they pointed, among others, to the head of Government, with whom until now he had a good relationship and who even gave him expectant places to leaders of the Civic Coalition on the Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires candidate lists.

Face to face, both clarified the situation and they considered the situation of tension overcome that had been installed. Near Larreta they said that the meeting, which lasted an hour and a half, was “Good and cordial”. And that they even talked about the possibility of Fernando Sánchez being appointed to an important position in the cabinet of the City of Buenos Aires, leader of the Civic Coalition who was in eighth place on the Buenos Aires list and did not enter the Chamber of Deputies.

Sánchez was listed as seventh candidate on the list led by Vidal for the PASO, but went down a notch for the legislative elections because in fourth place he joined Ricardo López Murphy.

In an interview with the newspaper Clarín, Carrió complained last Saturday of “a list (in which) a piling up and a person of a quality and training for two difficult years like Fernando Sánchez is left out ”. “It hurt institutionally, not personally,” he admitted.

In addition, in the act to celebrate the 20 years of the Civic Coalition, which was done last Saturday in the Buenos Aires town of Open Door, Carrió showed very hard against Larreta and the UCR. He questioned the head of the Buenos Aires government for not having “taken care” of Vidal and for having appointed Fernando Straface as campaign manager, considering that he did a job “Dreadful”. “You cannot subject a candidate to ten acts a day”, reproached Rodríguez Larreta in front of the staff of Juntos por el Cambio, although he immediately described him as the “Best manager in Argentina”.

The leader also came out in defense of Mario Negri, who was present at the event and to whom the sector of Martín Lousteau and Emiliano Yacobitti wants to remove from him the leadership of the block of deputies of the UCR: “If we do not put decent, experienced faces and without too many antecedents of all kinds, the figure will explode in the faces of all of you (…)“Know what you elect in the presidency of the blocks. I did not leave a party that had corrupt people to come and speak with the privileged children of those corrupt, who handled Medicine or the Strip [Morada] of Economic Sciences with the greatest corruption known in history ”.

Yacobitti replied from Twitter: “I consider that the sayings of Elisa Carrió they threaten the unity of Together for Change and are functional to Kirchnerism. Result inexplicable after the victory in the last elections ”. He added: “As a graduate and vice-dean of the Faculty of Cs. Economics of the UBA I can not stop being proud of my institutional membership and of having defended it in the years when it was most attacked, even with privatization attempts ”. And defended Enrique Nosiglia, by maintaining that he felt “honored” by his friendship with the historic radical leader. “I do not doubt his honesty and I am convinced that it will be for life”, stressed.

Lousteau in the last hours he joined the criticism against Carrió. The accused of being “Fully functional to Kirchnerism” and considered that “There are people in Together for Change who do not like their individual weight to be diluted and when they react by throwing stones it creates problems, the opposite of what people are asking of us.”

Both Yacobitti and Lousteau answered Carrió in another way: in disagreement with Negri continuity as head of the block of deputies of the UCR, announced that they will promote the creation of an own block of deputies within the Together for Change interblock.

In this way, the Juntos por el Cambio interblock that reaches December 9, made up of three spaces -UCR, PRO, Civic Coalition-, from the next day it will be constituted, at least, by six blocks and it’s on its way to seven if radicalism advances towards its fracture.

The internal fight against Negri would have been unleashed even if Carrió had not talked about the issue, but in the radicalism they admitted that they contributed additional stress and a lot uncertainty in the opposition coalition that tarnish the climate of euphoria over the recent victory in the elections.

Will the truce agreed between Carrió and Rodríguez Larreta? On the side of the head of government, always an enemy of fights, they take it for granted. No one guarantees the be quiet from the leader of the Civic Coalition.

