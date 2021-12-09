Elías Carrera, the taxi driver from Ourense who disappeared at a train station

Dec 09, 2021 at 07:09 CET

Tamara morillo

– “What’s wrong? Daddy, you have something & mldr; that you are like that, very low, very off, and that is not normal for you.”

– “Nothing’s wrong with me, Sandriña, nothing’s wrong with me. What’s going to happen to me?”

It was the last hug they had. The last conversation. That same afternoon He disappeared. From the In the early morning of July 18, 2013, Elías Carrera is sought, the 61-year-old taxi driver; the father, husband and friend that everyone loves, that everyone hopes for, that no one finds. Uncertainty, disbelief and pain. Eight years have passed. The alert is still active. Elias is not here yet.

“Rest Sandra, go up to rest”

Wednesday, July 17. Elías and his daughters, Sandra and Tamara, eat at home. Mercedes, his wife, has traveled to A Coruña. “In ten days we had a family event,” recalls Sandra, the oldest daughter. “Our cousin was getting married. My parents are her godparents and they are very special cousins, like siblings. We were all very excited“As the couple lived abroad, they had to rush the last days helping the couple:” prepare the house, the celebration & mldr; So my mother went with them four days before and we would arrive on the weekend. We would be there together a week before the celebration to enjoy and celebrate. “

Mercedes left on Tuesday, Sandra remembers, “that Wednesday was being a normal day.” After lunch, “my sister went up to her room and I started to clean up. I remember my father told me: ‘but Sandra, put that down. Go up to rest ‘. Before going upstairs, he asked her if she was okay. He noted “very low” his father. “Nothing’s wrong with me, Sandriña, what’s going to happen to me?” When her daughters napped, Elijah left home. He did not return. “It was when he found the opportunity to march.”

Extremely familiar Proud confessed of them, of the women in his life: his wife, Mercedes, and his two girls. Elijah lived for them. Your constant support, your company, has starred in their lives. “An exemplary father”, defines Sandra. It surpassed the scale, wherever he was. Adopting all the roles that were necessary to accompany the women of his house. He became a fashion consultant, “he helped me choose clothes, all of them, he always wanted the three of us to be elegant, pretty.” He also acted as an improvised driver: “one night he took my sister from Ourense to Zaragoza when she finished working just so she could make a substitution that had just come out.” He advised, guided, cared … Advice, long conversations, Elías was always there. Today it is not.

Six months ago it changed

His energy veered months ago. The family union was still intact, but “we noticed a change in the last 6 months, it was off, like sad“, remembers his daughter. They tried to help him, ask him.” Nothing’s wrong with me, I’m not bad. “The three women agree:”It was turning 60 and something changed“.

During lunch that day, he was “nervous,” recalls his daughter, who experienced her worst moment at dinner. “He didn’t come … he didn’t pick up the phone. I went down to the garage and saw that his car was there. I already didn’t understand anything. I imagined the worst.”

Documentation in the car and mobile in a drawer

Home and work. Work and home. Elías “led a quiet life. That he was not there and the car was not normal.” Sandra remembers that they searched the whole house. “I was looking for something, I don’t know.” Meanwhile, they called and called. Elías was not picking up the phone. “We found his cell phone, it was in a drawer of a cabinet at the entrance, he never kept it there“Sandra recalls. The alarm went off never to go off again.

“We went to the garage and, in the car, in the passenger seat, we saw documentation.” Elías left several papers, “official documents, your ID, even the house deed“. Without a mobile, without documents, with” some money, not much, the morning’s collection had also left her. “The only thing they did not find was the health card,” which to this day still does not appear. “Sandra and Tamara had it clear: “You have to call Mom.”

Sandra Carreras, Elías’ eldest daughter. | Displays ‘Absences’ from QSDglobal.

“Turn and shine towards the well”

Mercedes undid her steps and returned to the family home. Before he arrived, his daughter Sandra she called the boy she was dating – Today is her husband.

“We have a farm very close to home and I thought: before my mother comes, we have to go look at the farm, whatever it may be,” he says. “It was night, you couldn’t see anything. I remember saying ‘turn the car around and turn on the spotlights facing the farm, the well‘”, he describes.” We saw that the well was still closed, that there was nothing strange, and we returned to receive my mother “.

They toured Ourense, combed every corner. At five in the morning, helpless, they filed the official complaint: Elías Carrera Colmenero, 61, has missing. “The National Police automatically notified the Local Police, Civil Protection, taxi drivers, and my father’s alert began.” In everyone’s mind, fear, terror, Elijah was not well.

With the complaint, the dissemination of posters to find Elías began. |

A rented car, a train station

The first inquiries drew something that no one expected. The investigation showed that the taxi driver, after eating, had rented a car at the Ourense-Empalme train station. With this, went to Vigo and returned the vehicle in the Renfe station. It was 7:00 p.m. That is the moment when was last seen.

According to police sources, Elijah didn’t catch any train. “The station recordings were requested and it is seen that he enters the booth to take the bail, which was 200 euros, and he leaves there. “They have no doubt.” He was alone, without packages, with a bag in his hand. “Air and sea routes were checked: Elías did not take a boat or plane either.

Tracks in Galicia and Portugal

The police investigation did not progress. Two paths, two hypotheses: voluntary and / or final tragic disappearance. None fit the profile of Elijah. Added to the pain of absence was the pain of disbelief.

They toured Vigo, the last place he is known to have been, “showing photos, giving posters to people, to shops, to the police themselves.” A clue located someone who looked like the cabbie in a supermarket in Portugal. They went to the Portuguese country, “I got involved with the police in the camera room. The Gendarmerie turned on us, got involved, but we didn’t find anything.” The Portuguese media spread his photo as well.

“With each call, we would appear on the site: Coruña, Santiago, Vigo & mldr;”

Sandra, Tamara and Mercedes have done everything and more. They spoke with detectives, “we investigated whether bank accounts had been created,” he recalls, “we looked to see if his pension had been requested abroad.” At each sighting – which were several – they moved. “We look at the whole area from the center to the north of Portugal.” They also called, locating him in different parts of Galicia, “we would automatically show up at the site, outside A Coruña, Santiago, Vigo & mldr;”. None could be confirmed.

“We really need you, we need you. If you read us, we will wait for you dad”

Eight years have passed. Nobody knows what could have happened. “The experts tell us that if you want to ‘get out of the way’, you do it, but so much work, renting a car … Nor do we understand that he, who was always so aware of us, disassociates himself like this. Perhaps he knows that we’re fine … someone informs you, we no longer know what to think“.

They look for him healthy. They cling to it. Elías, the taxi driver from Ourense “careful, affectionate, kiss “is not. The “friendly man, with a dark complexion, mustache -may not now-, petite, always groomed” has not returned yet. His colleagues remember him. His daughters, his wife, think about him without rest. “I wish you were here, we don’t want anything else.” There is no resentment or questions: “We really need you. If you read us, we will wait for you dad.”