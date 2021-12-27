Elfyn Evans has been Sébastien Ogier’s main alternative and rival in the fight for the WRC title in the last two years. Teammates at Toyota Gazoo Racing, the Welshman hasn’t made things easy for the Frenchman, even if the battle has fallen to the Gap driver’s side both times. With everything, Evans has achieved four victories and ten podiums in the Toyota Yaris WRC in these last two seasons, which is why many place him as a favorite for the title in 2022 before Sébastien Ogier’s decision to compete part-time. But nevertheless, Evans does not see himself as the rival to beat and considers that the fight for the championship will be very open, among other things because the arrival of the new ‘Rally1’ hybrids draws a new scenario.

Evidently, Elfyn Evans is among the leading contenders for the title in the debut season of the hybrid ‘Rally1’. But nevertheless, the Welshman opens the range of applicants to win the WRC once Sébastien Ogier is not part of the equation: «I think the fight for the WRC title in 2022 will be very open. Let’s say there are a lot of fast drivers in the championship now. They are riders who respond on any surface, very fast and difficult to beat. With hybrid regulations there are still many unknowns. It could be very difficult to have even the best car. We have to wait and see what the next year brings us and the level of Toyota before setting targets.

As a result of Sébastien Ogier’s decision to reduce his WRC program, Elfyn Evans has become the oldest and most experienced driver in Toyota Gazoo Racing’s full-time driver lineup.: “I may be the oldest and perhaps also the one with the most experience, but we also know that within the Toyota structure we all have the same possibilities. The relationship with all the pilots is very equitable. There is no more weight behind one rider or another and I think it is the best way to do it. We all get along very well. It’s also great to have Sébastien Ogier still involved, even partially, because it can help us improve. I think the performance of all the riders will make us all improve».