With the cost of electricity soaring and given the increasing dependence on electricity in our homes with more and more equipment, appliances and devices that we have to have connected to the current, reducing electricity consumption to a minimum has become more important than ever if we do not want to have to pay a small fortune at the end of the month.

How can we do it? Well a quick way would be change all household appliances for new ones with better energy efficiency and integrated smart consumption options, although of course, it would be a high cost that not many of us are willing to assume.





Another possibility is to add in homes a device that allows us to smart on and off of household appliances, thus helping us save a few euros each month. This is exactly the objective of the so-called smart plugs and then we are going to review some of the real uses we can make of them to help us lower the electricity bill.

What is a smart plug and what is it for?





Before going into the matter, and in case you do not know what exactly a smart plug is, point out that they are small devices in the shape of a female plug that we connect to an electrical outlet on the wall and whose functionality lies in the possibility of control the passage of current through it remote form.

Most of these devices connect via WiFi (2.4 GHz band), but there are also those with Bluetooth and with Zigbee and Z-Wave. In the last two cases they will require an additional hub to act as an intermediary between the router and the device.

Once its installation and configuration is completed, we can operate the plug from the mobile, but there are also those that allow you to control them with your voice and are compatible with the respective ecosystems and assistants, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

This will basically allow us to allow or not allow the passage of electricity through the device, schedule schedules for the current to pass and monitor electricity consumption on some models.

They are ideal for turn on, off, program simple devices, that work when connected directly to the current, or that have a mechanical manual switch that we must leave activated.

How to save on your electricity bill with a smart plug





Okay, once we are clear about what a smart plug is and the basic functions it offers, let’s point out some of the most common usage options that can help us save on our electricity bill.

To begin with, if we have a heating system with electric radiators of classic type, without an integrated programmer as in the most modern models, we can use the plug to decide what time they turn on so that for example they turn off when we are not going to use them, such as at night, or that they begin to be functional a few minutes before we go to enter the house. Of course, we must check before connecting the radiators to the socket that it can work with sufficient power.

Most of us have several network equipment that we usually leave on at night because when we get up in the morning it is a nuisance to have to go to where they are installed to turn them on manually. It is for example the case of router, NAS, WiFi or PLC adapters. With a smart plug we can leave them all connected to a power strip and schedule to turn off at night and turn on first thing in the morning.





Appliances that go into standby mode after performing their function, such as washing machines, dishwashers, etc., also consume and waste energy. It is part of the so-called “phantom consumption” and by connecting them to a smart plug you can prevent them from remaining on for a long time. stand by when they have finished their program.

If we have a electric boiler as a home water heating system and does not have advanced programming functions, we can use a smart plug so that turn off at night and turn on a couple of hours before we wake up, thus having hot water for the shower without leaving it running all night. In this case, you have to make sure that the thermos is turned on and off directly, that is, it does not remain in standby mode when the power goes out.





Something similar happens with other systems of heating and air conditioning whose on and off we can program as long as they do not have that standby mode after the power goes out.

If we have many devices at home that require electric recharge, a good way to save is to connect to a smart plug a strip with all the chargers we need. We program the plug to turn on at dawn, when the price of electricity is cheaper, and all equipment will recharge at that time saving a few cents every day.





Of course, they help us to monitor the electricity consumption of the different devices that we connect to them (a function that the most advanced plugs have), something that can help raise awareness about how much we are spending at all times and that surely in the long run will allow us to save a few euros.

Have we left any appliance on when we leave home? It is a question that has happened to us more than once. If we use smart plugs in the most commonly used equipment we can check it remotely and verify that they are not wasting valuable watts.