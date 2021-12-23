Eleven very easy Christmas canapé recipes that you can improvise in 20 minutes

If Christmas 2021 is going to be characterized for something, it is because of uncertainty. With the omicrón variant of the covid-19 rampant, not two days before Christmas Eve are we all clear with whom we are going to have dinner. That is why it comes in handy to have a quick appeal, to improvise a party dinner in a jiffy, let’s be who we are at the table.

Be in petit committee It is no excuse for neglecting the menu. If you are going to do your best with the main course or dessert, surely These express canapes will come in handy for you to fix the appetizer.

Nowadays it is not strange to find the most varied proposals for snacks in supposed selections of canapés, but here we stick to the most classic definition of the word. From french couch -we have not done much effort this time in adapting-, in addition to being a piece of furniture or a support for the mattress, we understand it as a small portion of bread or puff pastry food cover served as an appetizer.

Three rolled canapes

With the help of a rolling pin, we stretch the three slices of sliced ​​bread and leave them the thickness that we like the most. Without passing us because if they do not crack when rolling. We reserve under a damp cloth so that they do not dry out while we prepare the rolled canapes. For the rolled canape of peppers and tuna, drain the roasted red peppers well and pat them dry with absorbent paper. We also drain the tuna, saving the oil. We peel the garlic clove. Blend all the ingredients with an arm mixer and season to taste. We can adjust the thickness by adding a little oil (that of the tuna) and give a point of flavor with a pinch of paprika. To taste. We cover one of the slices of bread with a thin layer and roll up the longest part. Prick with toothpicks and cut pieces approximately 1 cm thick. For the pesto, mozzarella and dried tomato wrap, we cut the dried tomatoes into thin strips. Spread the slice of bread with a thin layer of pesto, without overdoing it (it has a very powerful flavor), and place the slices of mozzarella and dried tomato on top. We roll up the longest part. Prick with toothpicks and cut pieces approximately 1 cm thick. For the egg and prawn wrap, finely chop the egg and the prawns. Mix with the mayonnaise and cream cheese and season to taste. Cover the last slice of bread with the mixture, roll up the longest part, prick with toothpicks and cut pieces approximately 1 cm thick.

Canapes of caramelized pear and goat cheese

Ingredients for 2 people: 1 pear, 100 g of goat cheese, 1 baguette bread, 15 g of butter, 10 g of sugar, ground black pepper.

1 pear, 100 g of goat cheese, 1 baguette bread, 15 g of butter, 10 g of sugar, ground black pepper. Elaboration: We are going to peel the pear, remove the seeds and cut it into slices of a similar size to the slices of bread that we are going to use. Heat the butter in a hot pan and brown the pear slices over low heat for about five minutes. Then sprinkle the sugar and leave for another five minutes on the fire until golden brown. halfway through cooking, turn the pear slices over so that they are golden on both sides. Meanwhile we cut the bread into slices and the goat cheese into slices approximately half a centimeter thick. We place the bread on a baking rack. When the pear is ready we place a slice on each bread. Cover with the cheese and season with a little ground black pepper. Bake at 180ºC for about 12 to 15 minutes.

Canapes of mayonnaise and parmesan cheese

Ingredients for 6 people . 1 loaf of baguette type bread or similar, 1 chopped sweet onion, four tablespoons of mayonnaise, 4 tablespoons of coarse grated Parmesan cheese, optional parsley.

. 1 loaf of baguette type bread or similar, 1 chopped sweet onion, four tablespoons of mayonnaise, 4 tablespoons of coarse grated Parmesan cheese, optional parsley. Elaboration. We put the chopped onion in a bowl and add the mayonnaise and roughly grated Parmesan cheese. We stir until homogenized. We cut six slices of the loaf of bread, about 2 cm thick and on the side. We distribute all the previous mixture over the surface of the slices. It will seem like a lot, but then you will appreciate it. Place on a baking tray and place under the grill for five minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and let it temper for a couple of minutes before serving as is or with chopped parsley.

Salmon, cream cheese and honey canapes

Ingredients for 4 people . 100 g of smoked salmon, 125 g of cream cheese spread, 15 ml of liquid kitchen or whipping cream, 8 slices of canapé bread, 15 ml of honey, chopped or dried fresh tar or other herb, salt and black pepper .

. 100 g of smoked salmon, 125 g of cream cheese spread, 15 ml of liquid kitchen or whipping cream, 8 slices of canapé bread, 15 ml of honey, chopped or dried fresh tar or other herb, salt and black pepper . Elaboration. In a bowl, mix the cream cheese, the liquid cream, the honey and the tarragon leaves. Season with salt and pepper. Toast, if the bread is made of crumbs, the toasts in the oven for a few minutes, or if it is toasted bread, place them on a serving tray. Cut the smoked salmon slice into four rectangles similar to the shape of the toast. Spread the cream cheese and honey. Place the salmon on top making a small roll. Serve at the moment.

Cheese Soup Canapes

Ingredients for 4 people . 1 loaf of bread, 2 eggs, 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, hot paprika or ground chili, 50g of grated cheddar cheese, 20g of grated Pamesan cheese, black pepper and salt.

. 1 loaf of bread, 2 eggs, 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, hot paprika or ground chili, 50g of grated cheddar cheese, 20g of grated Pamesan cheese, black pepper and salt. Elaboration. Preheat the oven to 200º C. Cut the bread, ideally a good baguette or loaf, into not too thick slices. Toast them lightly in the toaster and arrange them on a tray with greaseproof paper. In two bowls, separate the yolks and whites. Mix the yolks with the mustard, grated cheddar cheese, and a pinch of hot paprika or ground chili to taste. Stir well. Add a pinch of salt to the egg whites and, with the help of a whisk, mount them to the point of snow. With the help of a spoon, integrate the whites into the yolk mixture. Do it slowly so that the volume is not lost completely. Spoon this mixture over each of the slices, add a little grated Parmesan and gratin for about six minutes or until the canapes are golden brown. Sprinkle with pepper and serve.

Canapes of chanterelles with sobrasada

Ingredients for 2-4 people . 300 g of chanterelles or other mushrooms, sobrasada, 1 loaf of bread, extra virgin olive oil, chopped fresh parsley and salt.

. 300 g of chanterelles or other mushrooms, sobrasada, 1 loaf of bread, extra virgin olive oil, chopped fresh parsley and salt. Elaboration. We start by cleaning the chanterelles, brushing them, and we chop them. We heat oil in a pan and sauté them over low heat so that they do not burn. We crumble the sobrasada and add it. We cut the bread into thin slices and toast them. Place a bit of the chanterelle fritters with sobrasada on each toast and sprinkle a little chopped parsley and salt on top.

Canapes of panettone, foie, pomegranate and grape

Ingredients for people . 3 slices of fruit panettone, 150-180 g of foie mi-cuit, fresh pomegranate grains, white seedless grape, salt flakes and optional pepper.

. 3 slices of fruit panettone, 150-180 g of foie mi-cuit, fresh pomegranate grains, white seedless grape, salt flakes and optional pepper. Elaboration. Remove the foie from the refrigerator and from its container, if it is going in a block, so that it is not so cold. Extract the grains from the pomegranate and wash and dry the grapes. Cut the panettone into slices about 5-6 mm thick, taking care not to fall apart. Cut round or square portions with pasta cutters of about 5-7 cm in diameter. Squash very lightly to compact them a bit or equalize the thickness. Heat a good griddle over medium-high heat and brown the discs on both sides, until they are crisp. Cut the foie into not very thick portions and spread over the toasted panettone. Top with a few grains of pomegranate and grapes cut in half or quarters, lengthwise. Serve immediately, with a little flake salt or a touch of pink pepper.

Baguette canapes stuffed with tuna pesto

Ingredients for 4-6 people . 1 baguette bread, 150 g of canned natural tuna, 200 g of washed and dried fresh basil leaves, 50 g of pine nuts, 1 clove of garlic, 60 g of extra virgin olive oil, 30 g of mayonnaise, salt and Pepper.

. 1 baguette bread, 150 g of canned natural tuna, 200 g of washed and dried fresh basil leaves, 50 g of pine nuts, 1 clove of garlic, 60 g of extra virgin olive oil, 30 g of mayonnaise, salt and Pepper. Elaboration. We put the basil in a food processor with the pine nuts, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. We act until obtaining a thick consistency. Now we cut the baguette in two and with a knife, and very carefully, we are going to remove all the crumb to simply keep a cylinder of bread. Drain the tuna and crumble them, mixing with the mayonnaise and pesto. Season and fill the bread until it is very compact. We wrap the baguette in aluminum foil and refrigerate. Before serving we remove the bread from the paper and cut it into slices a little less than a centimeter thick.

Avocado and cod cream canapes

Ingredients for 6 people: 1 baguette bread or rustic bar, 1 large ripe avocado, 1 tomato, 1 spring onion, juice of one lime, 200 g of smoked cod, ground black pepper, granulated garlic, fresh parsley or coriander, salt.

1 baguette bread or rustic bar, 1 large ripe avocado, 1 tomato, 1 spring onion, juice of one lime, 200 g of smoked cod, ground black pepper, granulated garlic, fresh parsley or coriander, salt. Elaboration: Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit and remove all the pulp with a spoon. If it is well ripe, it should go out on its own without difficulty. Place in a shredder, mincer or in the glass of a mixer. Peel the tomato, chop and remove the seeds. Chop the chives. Add the tomato and chives to the avocado with granulated garlic to taste. Add the lime juice, a pinch of salt, a small bunch of fresh washed parsley or coriander, and black pepper. Chop or crush the mixture well until it has a very creamy homogeneous texture. Cut the loaf of bread diagonally to obtain the base of the toasts. Brown on a griddle or simply toast a little with the toaster. Spread a generous layer of the avocado cream on each toast and top with flakes of smoked cod. Give a hit of black pepper and add a few drops of lemon or lime.

