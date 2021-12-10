In invisible friends, especially in older ones such as at work or in class, there are two options: someone you know touches you as if you were yourself or the opposite. So that there is a good chance that we will have to give a little blindly.

A good solution to get out of trouble when this happens to us is face gifts with humor and originality, looking for funny objects with which to get a laugh from that person (and the rest). Today we have made a mix, with gift ideas as original as they are fun for the invisible friends of this year:

Print “flavors to eat the world”





I know more than one food lover who would be more than happy to have a poster like this, with 100 recipes and flavors from around the world, to cross out as you try them. 24.95 euros.

ENJOYERS Decorative Sheets – Scratch Board 100 flavors to eat the World – 45x65cm – Sheet Only – No Frame

Ironic calendar





If there is something that we Spaniards know how to do very well, it is laugh at our misfortunes and our failures And this is precisely why these calendars are so successful year after year. This 2022 they come with three themes, freelancers, runners and opponents, so we have a choice. 16.05 euros.

Kit to make beer at home





For obvious reasons this is not a gift suitable for minors, but beer lovers will love: a way to entertain yourself and enjoy one of your favorite drinks at the same time. Available in different varieties, to choose according to your tastes. 54.90 euros.

#Cervezanía – Pale Ale Blonde Beer Brewing Kit | 5 liters beer at home | Fresh hops

Anti-hangover kit





And in the antipodes of the previous gift we find this anti-hangover kit from Fissure, a very original and fun gift to make that friend of the group that the years are beginning to weigh. 20.95 euros.

Fissure | Hangover Kit with I will not drink again, Tinkerbell, Cold Gel Mask, Hanger, Caps and Brush. Original Gifts for Men, Women, Christmas and Invisible Friend (Spanish)

Dragee roulette





Perhaps a large part of the population, especially the most Harry Potter fan, has already played games at some point in their lives. dragees (flavored gummies). But this game with roulette included is the most to give and play together. 9.95 euros.

Tea infuser paper boat





If the person to whom you are going to give is a lover of teas this infuser in the shape of a paper boat it will bring out a smile immediately. 13.95 euros.

Ototo Tea Infuser, Paper Boat, White, 4.5 x 6.5 x 4 cm

Resistance Cushion





This dog shaped cushion is the perfect gift if you are looking for something fun and you know that the person to whom you have to give a gift does not miss a single program of ‘La Resistencia’. 17.14 euros 12.85 euros.

Dog cushion from ‘The Resistance’

Socks





What if the socks at this point in the movie have something original or special? No. But if we choose a model with some funny print things change and to get us out of trouble they are more than justified. 9.95 euros.

AlterSocks pizza- men and women socks, crazy gift – funny cotton socks in one size (Beer)





This footwarmer penguin may seem silly at first glance, but it has been seeing and loving it already. A gift Useful (especially for the coolest ones), original and funny, also available in avocado and koala form. 29.95 euros.

Bonsai grow kit





Okay, bonsai might not be the first thing that comes to mind when we hear the word “fun.” But,What is more original than having a bonsai at home and being able to say that you have planted it? What we were saying, a different gift. 13.99 euros.

Bonsai grow kit

Beverage helmet





This last gift is undoubtedly the definition of “just for grace”: a construction helmet with two drink holders on the sides and tubes to drink directly. A gift that will bring guaranteed laughter. 16.99 euros.





