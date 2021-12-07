Oncología.mx .-Artificial intelligence and digital transformation play an important role in improving cancer diagnosis and treatments and increasing cancer survival rates, he writes. Dee Mathieson, Senior Vice President of Linac Service and CEO of Elekta at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) that took place from November 28 to December 2, 2021.

With a global drive to increase cancer survival rates through earlier detection and better diagnoses, radiation therapy has a key role to play, as it is key to survival and new research, technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and transformation. digital should be a priority for decades to come.

Advances in conventional MRI techniques are allowing radiation therapy to offer greater opportunities for more personalized treatments and better patient care. However, to have sufficient capacity for patients who will need radiation therapy, what counts in a cancer treatment department is quick access to treatment with reliable equipment.

Predictive analytics is vital to reducing delays in front-line care. With the current backlog of cancer cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, radiation treatment must be readily available, and delays due to machinery downtime can put even more pressure on growing lists of expected and stress levels of patients when their treatment is postponed.

Since 2016, Elekta has developed an end-to-end digital service infrastructure, with the use of data and artificial intelligence at the heart of the platform. Central to this initiative is the ability to use data analytics to monitor the company’s cancer treatment systems installed in cancer clinics around the world to predict when problems may arise. With Elekta IntelliMax, the company constantly monitors and analyzes technical data from more than 18,000 connected systems in real time, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and proprietary algorithms to trigger an alert if a potential problem is detected.

Being able to provide predictive maintenance is an important step for clinics and their cancer patients. The IntelliMax system can identify the linear accelerator, a device used to treat cancer with external beam radiation therapy, or other system problems that could disrupt the timeliness of treatment, such as a system component beginning to degrade or requiring recalibration , alerting the Elekta Care Support Center (ECSC) over a secure connection, allowing a support agent to troubleshoot the issue remotely. And where remote repair is not possible, the system allows a specialist to be on site at an agreed time to carry out proactive maintenance without interrupting patient treatment programs.

Elekta data shows that more than eight hours of system downtime can be avoided for each service issue detected by IntelliMax through Elekta’s first remote repair strategy. In 2019, this amounted to avoiding 70,000 hours of clinical downtime, ensuring that the alleged 210,000 patient treatments are not delayed.

IntelliMax can also monitor software problems and can be used for treatment planning system Monaco Elekta and the oncology information system MOSAIQ, which requires the storage of large amounts of radiotherapy data. Many hospitals may not be aware that they are running out of disk space on servers. Once it’s full, there is no way to store more images in MOSAIQ. IntelliMax can prevent this situation by generating a predictive case for any site that is close to filling its disk space. Application servers can be remotely accessed to erase up to 500GB of unnecessary data.

Similarly, if the DICOM communications system loses connectivity, this can prevent images and data from being saved to the planning or linac system, causing a bottleneck in the patient treatment workflow. IntelliMax sends an email to one of Elekta’s remote support specialists specifying where the system failed. The support agent can restore it with one click, the whole process takes just a couple of minutes.

The benefits for both clinics and their patients are clear, particularly in more remote areas where on-site help would be hours away by car or plane. However, the system also enabled the delivery of a first-class level of service throughout the global pandemic.

Having the foresight to move with the times and putting a digital platform strategy in motion using predictive technology has also allowed Elekta to stay ahead when it comes to supply chain challenges and service efficiency. During the early stages of the pandemic, this was particularly helpful in overcoming challenges such as warehouse and customs closures, as well as the suspension of commercial freight transport and restrictions on cross-border merchandise.

The use of data has been essential for the success of the platform to allow decision-making based on real-time information. A central data team was established within the service supply chain and business intelligence tools were developed to show where the parts stock needs to be while at the same time predicting demand so that it is possible to replenish early and at the same time. time optimize inventory levels. Combined with IntelliMax’s ability to predict system problems even before they occur, this enables Elekta to preposition parts where they are needed for proactive maintenance of a hospital system.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence combined with advanced statistical tools provide significant supply chain benefits, enabling a planning tool for service optimization, inventory management, and simulation analysis. The transparency of Global Inventory and Supply Chain business operating tools helps internal audiences and external stakeholders make better decisions. For example, allowing service managers to check stock availability in their region or research the trend line of demand for a particular replacement part.

The chain also enables better collaboration with strategic partners, providing storage and transportation management, and import / export expertise, helping to lessen the impact of global transportation and cargo delivery closures.

The data warehousing and business intelligence platform enables data to be pulled from multiple business platforms and consolidated, ensuring that the company’s logistics and support teams can take prompt and appropriate action.

