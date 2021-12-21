Elektra already accepts payments in Bitcoin

Through the BitPay payment platform, Elektra stores will now accept payments with Bitcoin.

The website will display a quote, provided by BitPay, which will show the equivalent amount in Bitcoins, of the price in national currency, that the User must pay as the final price of the selected product.

As a promotion for this new service from December 16 to 31, purchases made with Bitcoin will have a 20% discount.

Founded in 1950 by Hugo Salinas Price, Grupo Elektra is one of the most important companies in Mexico and each of its shares carries significant weight. The most recent initiative of the Elektra store could mark a before and after: now you can make purchases with Bitcoin.

The company communicated the news to through your website, in which he explained that this modality will have an advantage until the end of December since there will be an additional discount of 20% for all those who choose this form of payments from December 16 to 31. The one in charge of processing the transactions will be the famous BitPay platform, an institution installed in the United States although with a global route.

How to pay with BTC?

The payment method will be the same as any other: you will have to enter the corresponding data, an address for the shipment and then choose, among the different options, the payment with BTC.

At the moment it is the only cryptocurrency they accept. There will be 15 minutes to make the payment to a fixed price. If this period is exceeded, the process will have to be started again and the price could change.

Elektra allows payment through a QR code, although it also provides your address. The order may take up to two hours to process, but all this can be checked in the “My orders” section. When the transaction is complete, the user will be notified.

By paying with the most important digital asset on the market, Elektra clarifies that Transaction costs will have to be paid, which is usual in this type of operation. It also clarifies, to avoid confusion, that it only accepts this method of payment with BitPay.

Is Elektra’s decision legal?

Everything seems to indicate that yes, although a communication is expected from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). At the end of June, Ricardo Salinas Pliego announced that Banco Azteca, Grupo Salinas’ banking institution, was interested in receiving BTC in the short term. And Banxico spoke.

“Financial institutions that carry out and offer operations with so-called ‘virtual assets’ without an authorization would incur in breaches of the regulations and will be subject to the applicable sanctions.“was the message that the authority sent. This stopped Salinas Pliego’s intentions.

The difference between one fact and the other is that Elektra is not a “financial institution”, but rather a commercial chain that sells miscellaneous items. The company even clarified in its terms and Conditions the next:

“Elektra does not provide the user with the means so that he can guard, store or transfer cryptocurrencies, since Elektra only makes available to the user a payment method with Bitcoin, which is processed solely and exclusively by Bitpay.”

In turn, it clarifies that payment in Bitcoin is not “Sending remittances, transfer of funds, exchange of virtual assets, or purchase or sale of virtual assets”. This communication makes it understood that Elektra will not keep Bitcoin, but will operate through BitPay.

Grupo Elektra’s opening to new businesses makes clear its position on cryptocurrencies and its future outlook. It only remains to wait if Banxico will comment on it.

It might interest you: