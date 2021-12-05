One more Sunday, in our decorative week, we review what has been published in the decorative blogosphere in recent days. We started the countdown of the summaries of 2021 and the most Christmases remain to close the year. Christmas deco inspiration can come in handy on this bridge in which many of you will take the opportunity to dust off the tree and other decorations.

We start with A pinch of home and his tricks and ideas to start the year on the right foot within a sustainable Christmas, for decorations and packages, a set of gift tags with jute string and brown paper is available on Amazon for 12.99 euros.

SuMile 240 Pack Gift Tags with Jute String, Kraft Paper Hanging Suitable For Christmas Tree Decoration, Handmade

On Decofeelings They also spoke this week about Christmas 2021 decorative trends and in Delikatissen They gave us ideas for a natural and neutral Christmas decoration.

Of their environments, metal structures to make Christmas crafts and decoration, including the star-shaped ones, are worth 16.99 euros and a artificial christmas tree 210 cm Homcom costs 72.99 euros.





12 Metal Dream Catcher Rings for Wedding Wreath Decoration, Dream Catcher, Macrame, Wall Hanging, Crafts and Christmas Decoration (5, 10, 15, 20 cm)

HOMCOM Artificial Christmas Tree 210 cm Fire Retardant with 1064 Branches with 2 Types of PVC Tips and Steel Support Green Indoor Christmas Decoration

On the other hand, in Decorate my house we found ideas on how to make a house more cozy in winter and in Vintage and Chic we find a warm atmosphere in a house with a concrete envelope and designer furniture with capital letters.

From its environments we were left with the idea of ​​including a fireplace, a electric fireplace for interior 71 cm long we find it for 269.99 euros and a fireplace, which can be for patio or terrace, for 149.99 euros.





C-Hopetree Inserto Di Caminetto Elettrico, Apparecchio Portable A Posa Libera with Remote Control E Thermostat, Length 71cm

blumfeldt Knight on Fire Patio Fireplace – Deck Oven, Visible Fire, Steel, Stainless, Modern Design, Very Stable, Anti-Tip, Legs, Grill for charcoal and poker, Black

Finally, in Decorablog We find seven decoration tips to enhance emotional well-being, among which is the connection with nature and in particular with plants, which they also tell us about in Decoration of my house, with tips on how to decorate indoors with plants.

Inspired by its environments, a artificial flower bouquet vintage style for 15.99 euros and a set of three indoor plants for 23.85 euros.





HUAESIN 4pcs Vintage Artificial Flower Bouquet, Silk White and Blue Artificial Rose Flower Artificial Flowers Decoration Table Vases Wedding Party Home Banquet Indoor Flower Arrangements

Indoor Plant Mix II Set of 3, 1x Dieffenbachia, 1x Chamaedorea (Mountain Palm) 1x Dracena Marginata (Dragon Tree), 10-12cm Pot

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

And up to here our weekly summary today, we return next Sunday with a new installment of the decorative week.

In Decoesfera | The decorative week: inspiration for living rooms and bathrooms and a little order and Christmas