LaSalud.mx .-We know that people’s consumption habits have changed over the years, but the fastest transformation occurred from the confinement derived from the COVID-19 pandemic. Suddenly we found ourselves downloading applications that offer the delivery of various products to the door of the home, making online payments without the need to go to banks or department stores and purchasing products through different web pages, giving rise to an unprecedented leap. in the country’s e-commerce.

The Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) indicated in its Report “Online Sale 2021 ”that electronic commerce generated a total of 316 billion pesos in 2020, which represents 9% of the total retail channel in Mexico. In addition, its growth was 81% compared to 2019.

The retail or retail trade is increasingly aware of the importance of carrying out the digital transformation in their processes by redesigning them and adopting new disruptive technologies such as the use of the cloud, the Big data and the Internet of Things, among others, in order to achieve more competitive business models and better value propositions for its clients.

In this digitization process, retail needs to carry out a combination of obtaining solutions from its suppliers while increasing their internal competencies with new technologies, such as, for example, a solid omnichannel strategy that satisfies current consumer needs and habits. and customer futures.

However, this digital change has not only impacted the retail industry, it has also been witnessed a digital transformation in the health sector.

Globally, online medical consultations and services have increased significantly and technology has played an important role in this. Investments in digital health practically tripled in the last year and passed 1.1 billion in 2019 to three thousand 100 million dollars in 2020. Some telemedicine platforms report having generated 11,500 online inquiries in January last year and the numbers indicate that the trend is to continue with this scheme.

According to the first Study on Habits of Doctors on the Internet, presented by the Internet MX Association, 44% of physicians maintain or have virtual consultations with patients; 90% receive drug information, and 61% have digitized medical records in the cloud.

Applications that facilitate contact between doctor and patient facilitate telemedicine and have various advantages such as helping to control certain diseases. For example, in the case of diabetes, the treating physician can receive the sugar levels of his patient and thus monitor his treatment or make adjustments to it through the use of digital tools.

The digital transformation of the health sector also includes the creation of platforms that offer risk calculators, advice for a healthy life, information on conditions, preventive measures, consultation of results online and connection in real time with the treating doctor. Let us remember that social networks also play an important role when it comes to connecting with patients or interested population, but also to connect with doctors and specialists.

The Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading project management association, recognizes the importance of change’s agents in digital transformation projects in these or other sectors, as they act as entrepreneurs, are flexible and seek to learn new skills, adapt to changing situations, innovate and help others expand their horizons, regardless of the industry to which they belong.

At its core, project management is about solving problems. Therefore, it is logical to think that the more tools we have for solving problems such as those involved in digital transformation, the more effective we will be in achieving successful results. The PMI Latam Changemakers Initiative, knows that change agents have the ability to generate this transformation, therefore it offers a series of virtual events that seek to expand the impact of the Project Management profession in Latin America.

In the third episode of this initiative entitled Future Legions, which will take place from November 18 to 20, change agents will have the opportunity to know where the retail and pharmaceutical industry is going, as well as the agribusiness industry through discussion panels and conferences on the following topics:

Technology applied in Agricultural Production. Sustainability in Agribusiness. Digital Transformation in Retail. Smart Manufacturing: Industry 4.0. Digital Health – Digital transformation in Health Care. HealthTech – The Patient Day. Digital Transformation in the Pharmaceutical Sector.

