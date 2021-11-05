Electronic Arts believes that NFT and play-to-earn games are the future of our industry

The head of Electronic Arts, Andrew Willson, believes that NFT video games are the “future of our industry.”

Andrew Willson, CEO of Electronic arts, spoke about NFT video games and “play-to-earn” (“play to win” in Spanish). The employer believes they are “The future of our industry”, although it is still early for “Know how it is going to work.”

The remarks came from recent calls with investors. Willson, responsible of Electronic arts, the company behind Battlefield, Plants vs zombies, Need for speed and FIFA, mentioned that “In the context of the games we create and the live services we offer, collectible digital content [NFT] it is going to play an important role in our future. “

“So it’s still too early to tell, but I think we’re in a really good position, and we should expect to think more innovatively and creatively about that in the future.” added. For the moment, Electronic arts did not announce any production affiliated with the NFTs or play-to-earn. However, the company published a number of job postings related to “NFT” and “Blockchain”, suggesting that it will enter this growing genre sooner or later. In fact, a senior director position in one of his divisions says: “We set the pace for EA’s investment in game subscriptions, our PC platform and store, competitive games (including FIFA, Apex Legends and Madden NFL), as well as new business opportunities, including fantasy sports, blockchain, NFT and plus”.

What are NFTs?

You may hear a lot about NFT and blockchain in the future. These are “Play-to-earn” games in which players invest real money through cryptocurrencies (blockchain) to start playing and obtain collectibles that can increase in value over time to sell to other users. Sometimes, NFT games also allow to support video game developers with different payments.

Share it with whoever you want