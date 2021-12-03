Electro, Green Goblin and Doc Ock in new Spider-Man 3 posters

If you’re looking forward to the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the individual posters of Electro, Green Goblin, and Doc Ock will break your patience.

In the final stretch of their promotion, and although we already saw them in action in the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony presents new individual posters of Electro, Green Goblin and Doc Ock that will blow your mind.

The third installment of the MCU’s arachnid sega will be characterized by its exploration of the Marvel Multiverse, with which we will see the return of faces known to fans of the House of Ideas, since they are actors and characters that emerged in the five films Spider-Man before Tom Hollans.

In its Twitter accountMarvel Entertainment unveiled the official posters for the villains and introduced them alluding to the return of Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 15, 2021.

