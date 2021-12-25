Electro could count on his solo movie

The return of Electro in the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home would be opening the door for the production of his solo film
Spider-Man: No Way Home not only brought characters from different cinematic sagas of the wall-crawler in the 21st century, it also revived interest in characters like Electro, who could count on his solo film.
According to the Murphy’s Multiverse site, Sony Pictures is evaluating the possibility of producing a movie starring Jamie Foxx, who would reprise the role of Max Dillon, who after an accident becomes Electro, one of Spider-Man’s villains.
On the big screen Electro debuted in the plot of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and returned to fight Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that has dominated the world box office, which would lead to a spin-off of Electro.
Sony Pictures will release in January 2022 the film of Morbius, another of the villains of the Spider-Man Universe, and is working on the solo film Kraven the Hunter, a film that will hit theaters in January 2023 .
For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.
When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.
Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )
Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.
Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters in Mexico.
