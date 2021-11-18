Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón ruled out that the discussion around the constitutional reform in electricity matters is an issue that the leaders of Mexico, the United States and Canada will address at the North American Leaders’ Summit.

The ninth meeting between the heads of state will take place in Washington, after five years interrupted by political and commercial issues of the Donald Trump administration and the emergence of the Covid-19 health emergency.

In an interview outside the Mexican embassy in the US capital, the Foreign Secretary said that this issue is not relevant to the meeting, although he acknowledged that it may be a possibility that it may be addressed.

“It is not raised as an important issue, but it may be that they raise it,” Ebrard said.

In recent weeks, the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, has voiced the Biden administration’s concerns about the electricity reform.

Ebrard trusted that the trilateral dialogue will be positive for Mexico despite the fact that there are conflicting positions on various economic, political and social issues between the three governments.

“Our perspective is that we are going is that we are going to have a positive dialogue, we have an optimistic vision of this meeting, it does not mean that an issue cannot arise where there are different positions,” he said.

This morning, questioned about it, President López Obrador said that if his counterparts asked him for explanations regarding the electricity reform, he would tell them that his only motivation is for foreign companies to stop stealing in Mexico.

“Do you think it will be difficult for me to say this to President Biden or Prime Minister Trudeau? Well no, no way that they are in favor or protect the corrupt. They are people of integrity who defend the interests of their peoples as we do in Mexico ”, commented the Chief Executive from Cancun, Quintana Roo.

