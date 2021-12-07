The head of the Ministry of Energy (Sener), Rocío Nahle, assured that the electricity reform initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not a question of ideology and is not being run to the private sector; In addition to this, it ruled out international litigation.

Nahle defended the electricity reform during his appearance before senators; In addition, he discussed the progress of the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery in Paraíso, Tabasco and that of the state company Gas Bienestar, as well as the possibility of a new nuclear power plant in the country.

Faced with the statements of the PRI senator Claudia Ruiz Massieu that the electricity reform was being done more for an ideology than for technical reasons and that the opposition will not be counted on for its approval, the person in charge of the country’s energy policy replied that it was not So.

“It is not because of an ideology, it is because it is convenient for us, it is convenient for Mexicans to have energy security. We are seeing it at this moment, there is a world energy crisis ”, asserted the federal official.

If this were the case, it would be considering closing the participation of the private companies and leaving 100% of the generation to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) “and the matter is over and we are going to expropriate,” Nahle said.

“We are not running them and we are not telling them to leave, we are telling them to stay in the market with fair competition.”

He also commented that an in-depth analysis of the T-MEC has already been carried out and denies that there is going to be a wave of international litigation for which the State would have to pay several million pesos; “It is not true,” he refuted.

Advance in Dos Bocas

Regarding the Dos Bocas refinery, Secretary Nahle indicated that the progress of the work is 69.2%, while the financial one is 65.6%; Completion, testing and equipment start-up is scheduled for July 2022.

This project consists of the installation of 17 process plants, 57 tanks and 34 storage areas, workshops, control rooms, administrative and service buildings.

In addition, the plant has been expanded to include an electrical cogeneration system with the purpose of making an autonomous refinery in its services, for which it is also working on the transportation by gas pipeline of the Pemex Cactus Gas Processing Complex in Chiapas to Two mouths.

“130,922 direct and indirect jobs have been created in Mexico and these have had an impact mainly in the construction sectors, in the supply of steel and cement, in the manufacture of equipment of national origin, in the development of engineering, in own services” , said.

The official accepted that the cost of the Dos Bocas refinery has risen, since in principle it was 8,134 million pesos and now it is 8,915 million, but this is because the cogeneration plant, the gas pipeline and an aqueduct were included.

Together with this refinery plus the modernization of the other six, it is expected to achieve self-sufficiency in fuels; the goal is for the refineries to have a processing level of 85%.

A new nuclear power plant

On another issue, Nahle pointed out that he sees the possibility of a new nuclear power plant in the country quite well, since it is one of the noblest and cheapest energy, and this is something that is being considered throughout the world.

He said that one option is for the CFE to install another reactor like the one that already exists, with the same capacity. “It has space, it has all its storage area, I think it is 8% occupied, that is, it still has 92%,” Nahle explained.

Another option is to build a new one in Sonora, this is something that he perceives to be more difficult, but it is something that had been being analyzed with the National Institute for Nuclear Research.

“It is more complicated because we would have to go to explore the terrain and everything, but it is another proposal, so if we are already leaving something, there is no basic or detailed engineering”.

Wellness Gas

Regarding the creation of the Gas Bienestar business line, Pemex reports that to date 321,737 cylinders have been sold to users in Mexico City and continues its growth to cover the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico and then expand throughout the country as one more LP gas marketer.

