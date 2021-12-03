Reuters.- The Mexican government’s electricity reform initiative worries European companies and governments, in addition to curbing investments, the ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Mexico said on Thursday.

Gautier Mignot said that the reform, which gives priority to the state Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) over private capital, runs the risk of hampering the companies’ efforts to meet the goals of increasing their renewable energy supply.

“Some companies that are going to say ‘yes, well, if I cannot meet these objectives, which are corporate global objectives, then I have to leave Mexico,'” Mignot told reporters during an event at the official representation of the EU in Ciudad from Mexico.

The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argues that the reform is vital because corrupt administrations in the past manipulated the market in favor of private interests, to the detriment of consumers, the CFE and the state oil company Pemex.

But the initiative has fueled considerable concern among Mexico’s allies.

Mignot stressed the need for energy contracts with the Mexican government to be respected, while saying that “some adjustments” could be made to the rules if negotiated together with investors.

Both European companies, which have invested some 13,000 million dollars in renewable energy in Mexico, and governments, were concerned about the impact of the reform on the market, according to the ambassador.

“Currently, new investments are very slow because there is a context of uncertainty that makes it very difficult to invest in the current context,” he said.

“Not all (the companies) are going to withdraw from Mexico, but there are some that are going to greatly reduce their activities, companies in this sector and (…) in other sectors,” he added.

The diplomat explained that this is because the European headquarters of the companies were instructing their operations abroad to achieve net zero emission targets in the next “2, 5, 10 years.”

