Electric SUVs arriving in 2022

The electric car continues its expansion and SUVs are essential for this as a result of their great popularity and market share. There are many news for 2022 and here we present them all.

SUVs are the clear protagonists of the market and we recently reviewed the most relevant models that will arrive in 2022. But we were missing the Electric SUV, which are clearly called to be protagonists in the coming years.

Not surprisingly, the rise of electric mobility is remarkable and brands are betting practically everything on this type of vehicle. It is not surprising, therefore, that there are many new models in 2022. Do you want to know them more in depth? We begin.

Aiways U5 and U6

The Aiways is selling well in China and is now trying its luck in Europe.

The Chinese brand makes its debut in Spain with the launch of two electric SUVs. The Aiways U5 is a model that intends to compete with the Volkswagen ID.4 and the KIA e-Niro, for which it will have 63 kWh batteries, whose main objective is to power a single 150 kW (204 hp) engine and 310 Nm of maximum torque.

In addition, it will have a front-wheel drive configuration and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 7.5 seconds. For its part, autonomy will be 410 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

With regard to the U6, we are talking about a SUV coupe with a sporty touch. Although the brand has not yet provided technical data for this model that will go on sale during the first quarter of 2022, it is expected to exceed the performance of the U5.

With both models, Aiways is setting an ambitious goal: to keep a good part of the current sales of KIA and Hyundai.

KIA e-Niro 2022

Javier Gómara already tested the current version of the KIA e-Niro and these were his impressions.

The KIA e-Niro is already sold in our country, but the update of this electric SUV from the Korean manufacturer will arrive during the second half of 2022 and will do so with important news.

The design is the first thing that catches the eye, as it adapts to the new language initiated with the recently introduced Sportage. Furthermore, KIA claims that this new car will be manufactured with 100% sustainable materials.

Data on the new e-Niro are not yet known, but it will surely improve the current figures of the updated model in 2020: powers between 136 and 204 hp with ranges of up to 455 km.

KIA EV4

This is the expected look for the new KIA EV4.

Although the e-Niro will be updated, the real bet of KIA in electric mobility is undoubtedly the EV4, the next model of the family fully conceived for its electrification and that, therefore, will use the e-GMP platform already released in the EV6.

We are talking about a compact SUV that will share sales with the electric version of the Sportage, but will have a radically different and sportier design. The first units launched on the market will have rear-wheel drive mechanics of up to 225 hp and all-wheel drive up to 300 hp. The maximum autonomy that its 77 kWh batteries will offer will be approximately 500 km.

Lexus RZ

Lexus will have the luxury version of the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X.

The Lexus RZ will be one of the first models to emerge from Toyota’s new strategy in relation to electric mobility. This SUV born of the prototype LF-Z Electrified and that it will use the e-TNGA platform, it will have four-wheel drive and steering-by-wire technology.

Not many details are yet known about the mechanics of the RZ, which will hit the market in the first half of 2022, but it is expected to use two electric motors to offer powers greater than 200 CV.

The RZ will position itself in the market as the luxury alternative to two models that we will talk about later: the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X.

Nissan ariya

Nissan Ariya, the new bet of the Japanese brand.

The new bet of the Japanese brand is an electric SUV that has already been presented and will arrive in dealerships next year. This is the Nissan Ariya, which will be available in multiple mechanical combinations.

The power range will span from 160 kW (218 hp) for the entry version to 290 kW (394 hp) for the more powerful alternative. Autonomy, in the best of cases, reaches the 500 kilometers. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.1 seconds and the maximum speed is 200 km / h.

It is expected that the access models will have an approximate price of 34,000 euros, although the final figures have not yet been made official.

Polestar 3

Volvo is betting heavily on electrics through Polestar.

The SUV from Volvo’s electric sub-brand promises to offer a very avant-garde design. The Polestar 3 will arrive in mid-2022 and will offer a mechanical offering that will include versions of a single rear electric motor and propulsion on this axle, as well as two electric motors with all-wheel drive.

Polestar has not provided specs as of yet, but we do know that performance will be truly massive, with numbers pointing to 600 hp maximum power.

And the Polestar 3 will be a flagship for the brand in all areas, as it even aspires to be one of the electric vehicles with greater autonomy on the market, around 800 kilometers. As icing, it will also feature a sophisticated lidar sensor for level 3 autonomous driving.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe

The CEO of Skoda himself shows us what the Enyaq Coupé will be like.

Its debut is scheduled for January 2022, so the brand’s second electric model aspires to become one of the benchmarks in the sector next year.

The Skoda Enyaq Coupé, which will offer a design as distinctive as the new equivalent models based on the MEB platform – the Volkswagen ID.5 and Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback-, will start with a version of rear drive and 150 kW electric motor – 204 hp- and two more powerful options, both with two electric motors and all-wheel drive: with 195 and 225 kW -equivalent to 265 and 306 hp-, with maximum autonomies that will vary between 460 and 510 kilometers.

SsangYong Korando e-Motion

The SsanYong Korando will have its own electric version in 2022.

The first units of the SsangYong Korando e-Motion are expected in the first weeks of 2022, so much information about this new electric SUV is already known.

On an aesthetic level, it has some distinctive features to differentiate itself from the combustion Korando. In addition, it has a lithium-ion battery of 61.5 kWh Its main objective is to power a single 140 kW (190 hp) engine and 360 Nm of maximum torque.

Therefore, it will only be available in front-wheel drive configuration and its range will exceed the 300-kilometer barrier on a single charge. Its price? Part from € 36,000, so the final price with discounts and aid can be quite attractive.

Subaru solterra

The all-new Subaru Solterra is close to being launched on the market.

Developed in conjunction with Toyota, the Subaru Solterra is the first electric car of the Japanese brand. Its main rivals are the Volkswagen ID.4 or the Skoda Enyaq iV fitting in the C segment and, yes, seeking to stand out for its capabilities off the asphalt.

Mechanically, it stands out for its electric motor and front-wheel drive, and a more powerful option with two motors -80 kW- and all-wheel drive equipped with the systems “AWD X-Mode” and “Grip Control” that will offer maximum grip in the most difficult conditions.

With a standard net capacity batteries of 71.4 kWh, around 450 kilometers of autonomy depending on the version. This new electric will be equipped with a system that, connected to a charging station with direct current, will offer a power of up to 150 kW, taking only 30 minutes to reach 80% of the total capacity.

Toyota bZ4X

This is what the first member of the Beyond Zero family looks like: the bZ4X.

We finish this review of the new electric SUBs that we will be able to see in 2022 with the Toyota bZ4X, which happens to be the first member of the incipient family of electric vehicles of the Japanese company.

The new bZ4X also represents the launch of the bZ (Beyond Zero) sub-brand. Toyota points out that it will have a range of more than 450 kilometers and will be available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions.

In the first case, it mounts a single electric motor on the front axle with 150 kW (204 hp) and 265 Nm of maximum torque. The version of all-wheel drive adds a second electric motor to the rear axle to achieve 217.5 hp and 336 Nm respectively.

What is Beyond Zero, from Toyota? Read news

The most decaffeinated version is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 160 km / h. The more powerful alternative can complete the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.7 seconds while the maximum speed is exactly the same.

The all-wheel drive system of the new bZ4X has been developed in collaboration with Subaru, which also launches the Solterra. The system uses independent 80 kW (109 hp) motors on the front and rear axles, and the function XMODE Allows drivers to select the driving mode to suit different situations. There are settings for snow / mud, thick snow and mud and grip control.