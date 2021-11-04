In the same way, as would happen in any of the classics, those used for this class of vehicles must adapt to those special characteristics and, although others may be worth, they have to acclimatize according to the needs it requires. So we are going to review how specific tires for electric cars must be compared to common ones, and what conditions they must have to function properly in the most modern ones, as is the case.

Basic traits

But, let us start at the beginning. As such, this is a toroidal-shaped piece of rubber that is part of the wheels. Therefore, they are usually protected by metal rims. They are also called by other names depending on the location, such as cover, rubber or rubber. In any case, they all correspond to the same element: the tires.

It is then that these have the function of guaranteeing the vehicle a good adhesion and friction with the ground, in addition to making it possible to start and stop it. It is the only part of the vehicle that makes contact with the ground. But this is not his only job.

They contribute to the feeling of comfort and driver safety.

They cushion irregularities of the road on which the car circulates.

They are in charge of the power transmission from the motor.

They allow the car to better take the curves.

They are decisive for accelerating and braking.

They are responsible for guiding the vehicle.

Likewise, when we talk about an electrified car, we also do it hand in hand with them, since due to the force exerted by the engine they carry, they must respond in a totally different way than they do when they are equipped in one of combustion, regardless of its fuel.

For example, and perhaps as one of the most important points in what has to do with its characteristics, these are responsible, in most cases, for increase autonomy of it in a meaningful way. Therefore, something that we must pay attention to with them is that, together with our driving style, they can be really useful to gain a few more kilometers on our trips.

As they are

Tire manufacturers are working towards safer and more efficient tires. The latter involves reducing consumption, something that in the case of electric cars becomes even more relevant: a lower rolling resistance, greater autonomy.

Likewise, and in addition to rewarding autonomy, they should try to reduce the noise that leaks into the interior, this in order, among others, to increase ride comfort. But it is useless if not guarantees adherence in any situation. And, as we have mentioned, they are the only point of contact of the car with the road, exactly as they happen in combustion vehicles.

This is why depending on their particularities and qualities, we find with them various kinds of tires for the electric car that we do not give in the current of gasoline or diesel. The reason? That unlike the previous ones, these must support greater weight, in part due to the batteries.

In addition, they must be able to transmit all the torque immediately to the asphalt. This means that, in order to reduce the noise that leaks into the passenger compartment, they have to be tall and with a very narrow tread. Keep in mind that the low noise of an electric motor makes us notice much more noise and vibrations when rolling. To alleviate this, an injection of foam is added to the rubber compound.

Existing types

Compared to combustion cars, electric traction technology reduces engine noise. But also emissions, maintenance and running costs. However, one consequence of the many benefits of electric vehicles is a significant weight gain.

These batteries are still heavy so their weight is an additional burden. Its torque is also found. In the most modern, they often have two symptoms, one more beneficial than the other. On the one hand, it means a instantaneous acceleration. But on the other hand, this instantaneous pair supposes a additional charge for tires.

On the other hand, being thinner also increases efficiency and energy consumption, since the vast majority of electric cars need less contact surface with the asphalt. They are only necessarily necessary when the power it develops is very high and they need more grip. Despite the fact that these tires are certainly unique, car brands are trying to normalize them as much as possible with more regular fittings, thus reducing costs.

No tread. It is the only element of the car that has direct contact with the surface, so the choice of tires should be a premeditated decision. This is the cheapest type of wheel on the market, but it still has the one with the fewest qualities, being only suitable for low-power vehicles. They also do not support too much weight, which is why it is becoming increasingly obsolete. Hybrids HEV and PHEV do not use it.

With tread. It is suitable for cars with higher kW. Its inclusion achieves that the maximum weight supported increases considerably, which has been quite an achievement. Regardless of the type, its wear is usually quite less thanks to this band, although it is still well above those that are placed in conventional ones. Its resistance is even greater. Its only drawback is the price, as it is the most expensive type of electric car tires.

Considerations

Like all tires, even for those that are being installed in the heaviest ones, such as trucks or buses, these require different and much more careful considerations than we could be used to. We refer, in particular, to three important guidelines that we must attend to.

Therefore, and taking into account the characteristics of our car, the best thing to do when choosing them is to take into account, above all, the type of electrification and the use to be given. If it is a sports car or an SUV, opt for high-performance or SUV-specific tires. If you are going to choose to use your car in adverse weather areas, use Allseason tires or the same winter tires.

In any case, you have to pay attention to its basic principles. They are the ones that will give us the guideline of the life they have left, how they behave, and what is more important: how it supports the car. These are its dimensions, the same rolling resistance and noise.

Dimensions. Today, users prefer tires that are wide and low profile. This is because there is also an aesthetic component when buying tires, and the wider ones dress it better. In any case, the continuous arrival on the market of new cars with increasingly large technologies will cause narrower wheels to be seen. Normally, the finest are done because it responds to a higher autonomy.

Rolling resistance. This is the energy that the car needs to send to its tires to keep moving at a constant speed over a surface. Those who play the most in their favor are type A and C.

Sonority. Keeping noise to a minimum comes in part from the electric car's tires. Those with the highest ranking win integers.

Exclusive tires for electric cars

Responding to this interest, there are various manufacturers who have seen fit to get fully involved in the manufacture of this type of rubber. In the same way that vehicle brands are betting on them in more and more ranges, wheel companies are doing the same.

Because if; car builders and tire manufacturers have to respond to the needs of motorists and the demands of the electric vehicle. Tire manufacturers must constantly adapt to what technology requires by offering innovative tires that evolve alongside advances in the automotive industry and environmental issues.

However, it is also true that at the moment they are counted by very few, knowing that it is a market in complete expansion. Among the most recognized are those of Michelin, which recently launched a revamped, puncture-resistant variant, and Continental, which joins the pioneer in this field: Goodyear.

Michelin

The French brand was the last to enter the sector specializing in renewed and very innovative compounds in everything that has to do with the matter. According to the company itself, and thanks to the experience demonstrated over all these years, its experiences have helped it to fully adjust to the different vehicles.

Its most exclusive part is the so-called Energy EV, which they say reduces rolling resistance by up to 20%, which is equivalent to a 6% more autonomy. At the moment it has been manufactured especially for the Renault ZOE, although it is possible to carry it in any other electric vehicle, and it is available in various dimensions. The LIFE access versions of the ZOE also have this tire as standard, in slightly smaller dimensions 185/65 R15 and with a ‘sheet metal rim’.

Continental

Choosing the right tires for electric vehicles is essential for the efficiency, braking performance and mileage of an electric vehicle. As we’ve seen, that’s what to consider when buying new tires for your electric or hybrid car, something that Continental has managed to take a highly regarded piece of.

In their case, they are the Continetal CV, a specific model for this class. Yours in addition to benefiting autonomy reduce noise thanks to the use of polyurethane foam glued inside the tread. The most frequent cars are the Japanese, both Honda and Nissan.

Goodyear

In principle, Goodyear was not going to enter this branch, but since its main customer, Lexus, launched the LF-30 Electrified, the United States company had no choice but to choose this path if it did not want to. be seen out of the race.

In doing so they created a prototype that is tailor-made to benefit the Lexus’s sleek, bold, and modern design. Tires support the propulsion of electric motors and are designed to improve comfort and performance of the car. He is accompanied by the Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance Electric Drive. Wheels that will not only improve autonomy, but also the performance and dynamic behavior of the electric car, as the company assures.