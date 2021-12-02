The registrations of electric vehicles in Spain have reached 3,251 units in November 2021, which represents a growth of 49.61% compared to the data for the same period last year. The electric vehicle already has a 4% market share in Spanish territory.

The electric car maintains its unstoppable rise in our “old bullskin.” Despite the new bump that the Spanish car market has suffered, the electric vehicle reports a new and important growth. In the month of November 2021 the electric car sales in Spain

reached the 3,251 units, supposes a 49.61% rise if compared with the volume of registrations obtained in the same period of the previous year.

At the moment, the market share of the electric vehicle in Spain is 4.09%. A percentage that, according to all indications, will continue to grow during the months remaining to the end of the year. In addition, the accumulated sales figures are equally positive. In the period between January and November new electric car registrations totaled 23,566 units, 51.84% more than in 2020.

Video test of the Tesla Model 3, the best-selling electric car in Spain in November 2021

The vast majority of 100% electric vehicles registered in Spain are passenger cars. During November, electric passenger car registrations totaled 2,773 units, 48.05% more than in the same month of 2020. And between January and November, electric passenger car sales totaled 20,183 units, 48.39% more than in the first eleven months of the previous year.

Tesla Model 3, the best-selling electric car in Spain in November 2021

Do youWhat have been the most popular electric cars? The truth is that the Top 5 best-selling electric cars in Spain during November presents important changes. Some changes that directly affect the podium. The Tesla Model 3 was the victory and, after being disappeared from the top sales positions, it returns to the top of the table.

The Peugeot e-208 came second. A model whose sales will foreseeably be increased in the coming months thanks to the improvement in autonomy made by Peugeot. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the KIA e-Niro.

The best-selling electric cars in Spain in November 2021

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 1 Tesla Model 3 248 2 Peugeot e-208 229 3 KIA e-Niro 210 4 Renault ZOE 144 5 FIAT 500e 121

At the gates of the podium, the incombustible Renault ZOE has remained, a model that remains among the best sellers despite the arrival of new and interesting electric vehicles. The FIAT 500 is once again the best-selling electric city car in Spanish dealers.