Electric car: how does it help the environment?

Electric mobility has come to stay with sustainability as a flag and the strong support of administrations and governments as a guarantee. But is the electric car really the answer to the planet’s environmental crisis?

There is no doubt that our planet suffers a environmental crisis that mankind cannot ignore. In this context transferred to the automotive industry, administrations and governments have promoted electric mobility through regulations and anti-pollution laws that increasingly corner vehicles with thermal engines and fossil fuels.

The great beneficiary of this is the electric car, which is experiencing unprecedented momentum and championing the fight against climate change from a transport point of view. But, how true is there that the electric car is beneficial for the environment? Can it be considered really ecological or is it just the same dog with a different collar? We are going to try to answer these complex questions.

The benefits of an electric car versus an internal combustion one

When determining the environmental advantages generated by an electric car compared to the traditional thermal or internal combustion car, some are very obvious and others not so much.

Zero emissions while driving

Cities are heavily populated with vehicles that emit gases and polluting particles through the exhaust pipe, which undoubtedly works against their inhabitants and even generates a greater deterioration in the infrastructures that make up the city.

The manufacturing process of an electric vehicle is, in essence, the same one that a traditional car goes through

An electric car generates zero emissions while it is in operation, so it is obvious that the city and the inhabitants who live in it win in this regard, since it will be more smoke-free and enjoy cleaner air.

Less noise pollution

In addition, the electric vehicle generates much less noise, since there is no thermal engine in operation and the only thing we will hear will be the slight hum of the electric motor, as well as the friction of the tires against the asphalt and the air against the bodywork.

There is no doubt, facing the day to day in a city, this translates into higher quality of life for its inhabitants.

Less use of polluting liquids

Another characteristic of an electric car is its reduced maintenanceSince it does not have a heat engine, it dispenses with many mechanical elements and moving parts that require care and replacement.

This also implies a lower number of polluting liquids such as oils or refrigerantsEssential elements in a traditional propellant that must be disposed of according to strict protocols to reduce their impact on the environment.

Higher energy efficiency

While a heat engine will reach 50% energy efficiency in the best of cases, the electric motor far exceeds that figure and is capable of use up to 90% of energy that it is capable of generating.

Where the electricity comes from makes a big difference when considering the environmental quality of an electric car.

This is due to the fact that the combustion engine loses energy during the process of heat emission, friction between parts or suboptimal processes derived from combustion. On the other hand, the electric motor not only dispenses with these intermediate processes, but also has regenerative systems capable of recovering energy.

Lower emissions during manufacturing and recharging?

This point is somewhat more delicate and, above all, less obvious. And the fact is that the manufacturing process of an electric vehicle is, in essence, the same one that a traditional car goes through. The extraction of materials, their molding, machining, assembly, etc., are common to both technologies and therefore, of similar impact at the environmental level.

Regarding recharging, the differences can be noticeable, but only depending on the original source of energy.

In the case of thermal engines, the fuel is obtained from the extraction of oil, its subsequent refining process and, finally, the transport of the final product to service stations. This whole process generates considerable polluting emissions that cannot be ignored.

What happens is that exactly the same thing happens in the case of an electric vehicleBecause electricity can be obtained in many ways, many of them also polluting. Let’s say that, in the case of electric, pollution does not occur during the use of the vehicle, but during the manufacturing and recharging process.

To reduce this polluting footprint, the so-called green refill, which consists of generating electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind or solar, among others. Without a doubt, this system will be of great help in reducing the negative impact of the electric car on the environment, but in no case can we consider that it is 100% green.

Battery manufacturing and recycling

We end this analysis with one of the trickiest issues of the electric car from an environmental point of view: what about the batteries?

Starting with the extraction and processing of the minerals necessary to manufacture the batteries, this process inevitably adds polluting emissions that, according to various studies, can exceed twice as much as needed for an internal combustion car. Data that the European Environment Agency bases on the use of up to four times more copper, as well as nickel and other minerals.

This is enhanced in many cases by the need to manufacture lighter bodies and chassis to compensate for the additional weight of electric car batteries, which in many cases forces manufacturers to turn to aluminum, carbon fiber or composite materials.

Cobalt and lithium are other essential materials for the manufacture of a battery. The world production of these minerals comes mostly from underdeveloped and politically unstable countries like the Congo, which creates an ideal breeding ground for investment fund speculation and other companies.

Battery recycling, pending issue

The lifespan of an electric car battery is around 10 years and the intensity and correction in its use can drastically reduce its capacity, which negatively affects the autonomy of the vehicle. In any case, sooner or later the batteries will have to be replaced by others, leading to other tasks or recycling their components.

In the first case, there are already second use of batteries of electric cars that no longer serve to meet the demands of a vehicle but to meet other needs.

For example, Audi uses a stationary storage made up of 700 interconnected batteries at its Ingolstadt plant (Germany). The combination of old and new batteries makes it possible to store solar and wind energy generated in the plant, which is later used to power production.

Electric car batteries are usually placed on the floor of the vehicle and recycling is still a process with room for improvement.

Etecnic reuses the batteries used to store the photovoltaic energy generated in service stations. It is also possible to supply energy for public lighting, generate backup for the operation of a wind farm or power buildings and homes.

One of the cases with the most media impact is that of Johan Cruyff Arena from the Netherlands. The stadium uses reused batteries from Nissan Leaf electric vehicles that, along with 4,200 solar panels, are responsible for supplying power to the stadium. This makes it the largest energy storage center in Europe.

Thanks to this, these batteries can reach a total useful life of more than 20 years, but sooner or later they will be useless and something will have to be done with them. According to an analysis by Recyclia, Ecopilas and Recyberica Ambiental, 70% of the products of an electric battery can be reused in new products, and that is why, in recent years, companies specializing in these treatments have been emerging.

This brings us to the second method; recycling, which can be done in three main ways: pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy or disassembly.

To get one ton of lithium, you need 250 tonnes of lithium or 750 tonnes of lithium-rich brine

Companies like Umicore burn and grind batteries, later recovering nickel, cobalt and copper for later reuse. The problem is that other raw materials such as lithium, aluminum and graphite are lost in this process.

The German company Duesenfeld opts for another method, which consists of shred batteries under nitrogen. With this system, up to 96% of the components can be recovered, further reducing CO2 emissions by 40% for the production of new batteries compared to a completely new manufacturing unit.

Another method, much more detailed and expensive, but very effective, is to disassemble batteries to recover all its elements. This method requires a lot of labor and time, although it is already investigated with a shock wave system in a water tank to speed up the process.

Recycling is not just an environmental issue. And it is that to get a ton of lithium you need 250 tons of lithium or 750 tons of brine rich in lithium. While to get a ton of lithium from recycled batteries you need 250 batteries.

Lithium is a vital element for the manufacture of efficient batteries.

Hydrometallurgy, by contrast, involves immersing battery materials in acid baths, producing a metal-laden soup. However, both this alternative and pyrometallurgy produce a large amount of waste and greenhouse gases.

All this brings us to the final data: studies by the European Environment Agency affirm that the impact of the entire life cycle of an electric vehicle charged with conventional electric energy results in a reduction of around 20% for diesel cars and around 30% in relation to gasoline . If the recharge is produced with energy from renewable sources, this figure can even reach 90%, says the aforementioned agency.

With the current average electric mix present in Spain, a vehicle with a combustion engine emits an average of 143 grams of CO2 per kilometer, while an electric one emits between 60 and 76 grams, that is, between 47% and 58% less according to the study.

It is clear that in everything related to the electric vehicle there is still a lot of room for improvement, starting with the source of the electrical energy necessary for its use or the recycling of the batteries. Still, the data indicates that electric mobility is a good step in the right direction to reduce polluting emissions and improve the quality of life in cities. Is it the solution to all the problems of the planet? Now here near. That is also evident.