The electoral councilor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Claudia Zavala, assured that the electoral body will abide by any instruction indicated by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) before consulting revocation of mandate.

During a press conference after a tour of the “Charco Azul Winery” of the electoral body, where the boxes containing the support signatures to carry out the consultation are kept, the counselor declared that due to the insufficient budget to carry out the exercise a route was chosen in which the courts determine what is appropriate.

“We went to the Court to raise the constitutional controversy, but the agreement of the General Council of the INE is susceptible to being challenged. The Court has to make a comprehensive review of the constitutional framework or the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power. The INE will do what the courts determine, we are subject to their determinations because that is the rule of law “

The official said that there are alternatives to perform the exercise, but they have variations with respect to the model required in the Revocation Law Mandate, so it is pertinent to go to court.

