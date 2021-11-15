María Eugenia Vidal, candidate for the disputed national of Together for Change in the City of Buenos Aires, speaks with the press after casting her vote at the National Library (Photo: Eliana Obregón)

This Sunday, November 14, and after the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) that took place two months ago, a whole country turned to the polls again to renew 127 seats of deputies and 24 of senators in the National Congress, in addition to legislative positions in the different districts.

But unlike that election, a scheme similar to the voting that took place before the pandemic was returned, with a single row (last time there were two: one inside the establishment and another outside), which sped up the pace. of the votes. And the participation of citizens exceeded that registered in the PASO, which was the lowest (66%) since its implementation in 2011: National Electoral Chamber reported that today 71.5% of the electoral roll voted.

With special coverage, the open channels and cable news signals reflected each of the instances of a vote that was carried out normally, beyond the denunciation of the coalition of Together regarding different irregularities in the tables of schools of various Buenos Aires parties, with destroyed ballots and other adulterated ones.

The big exception was Telefe, which would turn to the treatment of the elections only at night, in a modality similar to that implemented on September 12, when they gave an informative flash at the close of the polls to later continue with their usual programming. This time they will advance the special: it will go at 8:45 p.m. The first results are expected a few minutes later, around 9 p.m.

The payroll of the consultant Kantar Ibope Media recorded the minute by minute rating of the television broadcast of the elections. Next, the detail.

Rating 18:30 – Closing of the elections:

C5N: 4.0

LN +: 3.7

Telefe (film): 3.3

TN: 2.9

The thirteen: 2.8

America / A24: 2.4

Chronicle: 1.8

Channel 26: 0.8

The nine: 0.6

Public TV: 0.4

Net tv: 0.4

CNN: 0.0

Open TV: 8.7 / Cable news: 15.2

Rating 18:00 – Closing of the elections:

TN: 3.9

Telefe (informational flash elections): 3.5

C5N: 2.9

The thirteen: 2.7

LN +: 2.6

America / A24: 2.4

Chronicle: 23

The nine: 0.9

Channel 26: 0.9

Net tv: 0.3

Public TV: 0.2

CNN: 0.1

Open TV: 9.3 / Cable News: 14.4

(At PASO: Broadcast TV: 10.9 / Cable News: 11.2)

News in development.

