One week before the legislative elections in Argentina, polarization is the scenario that both the ruling party and the opposition in the province of Buenos Aires seek. For this reason, in recent days, both coalitions seek to “fish” votes in the electorate that in the PASO leaned towards other options.

While Peronism delves into agreements with leaders who had militated for Florencio Randazzo’s force and look to the left to add also from there, Together it does the same with the sectors of Cynthia hotton and of Jose Luis Espert .

“You have to go find those who did not vote, but especially those who voted for smaller parties, showing them that the only way to stop them – the Frente de Todos – is with a presence in the legislature“, Said this week, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to a group of Juntos militants in the city of La Plata. In the opposition and in Juntos they share an objective and a diagnosis, to increase electoral participation. In Everyone and Together they believe that they will grow.

In the campaign team of the candidate for national deputy, Diego Santilli, detail that when talking about seeking votes in smaller forces, one thinks of voters who in the PASO have been inclined by force Values ​​for my Country, which leads to Cynthia hotton as the first candidate for national deputy or in Advance Freedom, the space headed by the candidate for deputy Jose Luis Espert and counts among its ranks the still Buenos Aires legislator – still a figure within the Juntos por el Cambio bloc – Carolina Piparo.

For now in the opposition they believe that they will not be able to “fish” in Florencio Randazzo’s fish tank and Let’s go with you. Instead, The Frente de Todos does look at the space of the former Minister of Transport of Kirchnerism to draw voters towards the ruling party.

This week there were some photos and leadership signs that tipped the balance towards that strategy. In Quilmes, the camper mayor, Mayra mendoza, held a meeting with leaders who in the PASO accompanied Vamos con Vos. “ They informed me of their decision to renounce their candidacies and accompany the Frente de Todos on November 14 . Peronism united to not return to the past. Macri never again! ”, The mayor remarked later on her social networks.

From the Kichnerism they sought to capitalize on the adhesion. However, upon consultation with Infobae, from Randazzo’s space they remarked that They were leaders who were part of one of the local ballots that lost in the internal ballots., since in Quilmes there were three lists of Vamos. She is the sixth candidate for councilor, Liliana maciel and the twelfth of the same list -508- Silvana Rodríguez.

“We decided to work with Mayra by our decision, because we need (Mauricio) Macri not to come to power again. We are from a very deep neighborhood, the La Paz neighborhood, a neighborhood where Martiniano Molina totally forgot, never did anything. I particularly worked in the La Paz Sanitary Unit, it was near La Matera, nor did medicines arrive for the people, ”Maciel said about the meeting.

Too there were similar movements in other suburban districts such as La Matanza with the desertion of the winning list of the internship Vamos con Vos led by the leader Juan Carlos Costieri and in Lomas de Zamora where he also moved away from space, Lorena Oviedo, a pre-candidate who in the PASO had lost the internal among three lists of Vamos con Vos. In the municipalities that govern Fernando Espinoza placeholder image (La Matanza) and temporarily, Marina Lesci (Lomas de Zamora), the weight of the local structure held by the FdT attracted some of the Randazzista deserters. In the assembly of the former Minister of Transport in the Third electoral section they downplay it, they explain that there will be candidates in the 135 municipalities, that what drives the vote for Vamos con Vos is the figure of Randazzo and highlight the approach for the generals with the space of Guillermo Moreno , who participated in the PASO with the Federal Republican list.

But beyond these specific movements with an axis in the Buenos Aires suburbs, Everyone’s Front also looks to the Left as a possible niche from which to attract votes in next Sunday’s election. This is how the Catalan consultant let you know Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí to the mayors of the First and Third electoral section of the ruling party.

As he could know Infobae, during a meeting held in La Plata and in which he also participated Axel Kicillof, the adviser to the Frente de Todos warned that of the voter on the left in the primaries there is 35% that is “the hard vote”, while the remaining 65% “is volatile” and There are possibilities that in the general elections he may lean towards the option of the Frente de Todos.

In the PASO, the Left had different electoral offers. Only the Left and Workers’ Front passed the primary school, which went to an intern between Left Unity and (R) Let’s evolve the Left. However, there are almost one hundred thousand votes that add the Movement to Socialism – a list that led Manuel Castañeira– and Labor Policy -with Jorge Altamira-.

Given the result of the PASO and the latent possibility that a political expression that is in the antipodes of the ideologies of the left prevails in the general election, In the Frente de Todos they evaluate that a portion of the votes could be transferred to the ruling party.

Last week, during a conversation with Infobae, Tolosa Paz, assured that a sector of the electorate that did not vote on September 12 “he gets scared “with the possibility that Cambiemos returns to power and then they say” I’m going to go “.

