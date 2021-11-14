Javier Milei obtained almost 14% of the votes in the Primary elections of September 12

With the certainty that he will be a national deputy and the hope of consolidating the liberal irruption that was seen in the PASO, Javier Milei he goes through the last hours of his first year as a candidate before going to vote and awaiting the response of the Buenos Aires electorate to his irruption into politics. The one to which he joined the military with the promise of “Kick my ass out” to “the caste” to “rebuild Argentina”, but that in the last stretch of the campaign he showed a certain affinity with “the hawks” of Juntos por el Cambio.

The libertarian economist will wake up this Sunday, have breakfast, and at 11 will be casting his vote at table 2256, of the UTN Regional School of Buenos Aires. Then he will have lunch with his family and part of the afternoon will be dedicated to continuing with the reading of the book Capitalism is not the problem, it is the solution. A journey through the recent history of the five continents, from the german historian Rainer Zitelmann.

Expectant, but calm, he will wait for the voting day to conclude. You will know the results in the Luna Park, where Freedom Advances he will set up his bunker. The libertarian candidate scored almost 14 points in the PASO. The euphoria of that unexpected result allowed him to embolden himself with the idea of ​​“leaving Kirchnerism third”. Among their troops they estimated that, accounting for the 11% left by Ricardo López Murphy, 25% of Buenos Aires voters would be related to liberal ideas.

Milei with her running mate, Victoria Villarruel, and Ramiro Marra, the first candidate for Buenos Aires deputy

On average, different consulting firms project a slight growth for Milei; not the one necessary to unsettle the Front of All. A result similar or slightly higher than that of September 12 would be more than celebrated on the libertarian front, it would allow it to safely add to the second on the list, Victoria Villarruel -president of the Civil Association that brings together the Victims of Terrorism in Argentina-. With a scenario similar to that of the PASO they would enter four Buenos Aires legislators.

“Sunday is our chance to tell the impoverishing political caste how we feel about them. That we cannot bear them anymore, that we are rotten, that they tired us “ , was the last reflection that Milei made in her social networks before the beginning of the ban. The satiety he referred to included insecurity, a latent issue for years but which gained strength in the last week of the campaign with the crime at the Ramos Mejía kiosk: “We are rotten that the caste laughs at us while we do not know if we will see our children again, either because insecurity kills them or because they believe that the only way out is Ezeiza.”

In the same post, he revealed that it was not easy for him to “enter the electoral battle” and that together with the rest of the members of La Libertad Avanza “We had and have to bank on operations, provocations, censorship and attacks of all kinds”.

Milei’s campaign closure in Parque Lezama

In the last half of the campaign, the name of Javier Milei got in the middle of the Juntos por el Cambio intern. The environment of Mauricio Macri leaked the data of a private meeting between the former president and the liberal candidate. The economist himself confirmed that this meeting existed but argued that it happened in August, “when it did not have the political gravitation that emerged after the PASO” and even justified that Macri does not enter into his definition of caste because when he came to government “His speech was liberal, the problem was who accompanied him: the Radical Civic Union with its socialism impregnated to the core, the Civic Coalition and the doves (of JxC).”

Macri returned the gesture with a definition that was in turn directed at Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and his first candidate in the City: Maria Eugenia Vidal. “The ideas that Milei expresses are the same that I have always expressed.” The former president went for more and was even encouraged to talk about the possibility of joining an alliance with the economist in 2023. That door was opened by Milei himself when weeks after the PASO he stated that he did not rule out competing in a formula with Patricia Bullrich in the next presidential elections: “I have affinities with her”.

María Eugenia Vidal, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich: the closing of the campaign of Together for Change in the United Nations Square (NA)

The flirtation of the hard wing of the PRO with Milei was paid by Bullrich at the end of Vidal’s campaign. When he took the microphone, hundreds of radical militants, from the Civic Coalition and those who are referred to in “las palomas” of Together for Change, marked the field for the former Minister of Security (and therefore Macri), making him have an uncomfortable moment : “You don’t talk to Milei” they sang to him.

The candidate from La Libertad Avanza came out in defense of the Cambiemos official. For Milei it was a trap set by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the middle of the PRO intern. “It was an act of political miserability, it was not spontaneous generation; he was armed, it must be someone who feels threatened in his personal aspirations “ , said days ago in dialogue with Viviana Canosa (A24).

In this internal framework, Milei has raised the need to achieve “an ideological order”, divided between “the collectivists” and those who “embrace the ideas of freedom.” In the former, it includes: the Radial Civic Union, the Civic Coalition, “the doves of Together for Change”, Kirchnerism and the left. While on the other side they should converge the liberals, the libertarians, the conservatives, the federal republican Peronism, and the “hawks” of JxC.

The public questioning that Bullrich suffered from the followers of Together for Change may be the door towards a reconfiguration of the coalition with a view to 2023, where the weight of the rest of the anti-Kirchnerist forces may tip the balance. And this Sunday it will be confirmed that a new voice will come to Congress that, although it says that it comes to “awaken lions,” its roar will seek to summon hawks.

