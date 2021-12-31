Less than two months left until Elden ring it is finally a reality and From Software fans can enjoy a new title from one of the most acclaimed companies of the last decade. As the date approaches, we are getting to know more news and now we have done so through the ESRB. And is that the Elden Ring’s Age Rating Offers New Details about the game directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and which has had the invaluable help of writer George RR Martin in shaping the world and his lore. Keep in mind that some of these details could be considered minor spoilers, so if you don’t want to know anything else, we recommend not reading any further.

As indicated by the ESRB (via GameRant) the fingers and severed tongues will be collectibles from Elden Ring, which could function as the souls granted by bosses in Dark Souls, although this is pure speculation. Another detail specified by the age rating service for entertainment products in the United States is that there will be a battle against a final boss which will include a graphic representation of our character cutting off his arm to said boss. It is not surprising, since explicit violence has been one of the keys to From Software’s video games in recent years and fans were already aware of it.

Dark Souls 2 fans gearing up for another joint pre-Elden Ring event

We recently learned that Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring, he wouldn’t play his own game, because he considers that the exploration of the open world is one of the keys to it and knowing the ins and outs of the world that awaits us, his experience would not be as satisfactory. For those who do not know what will be in that open world, Elden Ring will arrive on February 25 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms.