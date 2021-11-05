Elden Ring will not have Spanish dubbing

Today we had an extensive look at Elden ring, one of the most anticipated games of the following year. I think I speak for many when I say that everything shown on this title to date has been truly impressive, and we can’t wait until 2022 to play it. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to enjoy dubbed into Spanish.

Shortly after today’s presentation, 3DGames had the opportunity to talk with the people of Bandai namco, publishers of Elden Ring, who confirmed that the game will not have Spanish dubbing. However, not all is lost, since there will be subtitles in Spanish.

Bandai namco did not reveal why Elden ring It will not have dubbing in our language, but obviously this was going to require a much more extensive localization work and of course, expensive.

Elden ring will debut for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC the February 25, 2022.

Editor’s note: Considering what happened with Sekiro and Bloodborne, many anticipate that this new FromSoftware proposal would also have Spanish dubbing, but it seems that we will only have to settle for subtitles in our language. Were you planning to play it in Spanish? Leave it to me in the comments.

Source: 3DGames