Elden Ring will not arrive dubbed into Spanish, but will have texts and subtitles

Yesterday was a great day for Elden Ring fans, since not only could a spectacular gameplay of more than 15 minutes be seen that reviewed important details such as the open world, combat or monsters, its fantastic special and collector’s editions. But the thing does not end there, since more details about this launch have been known, although all are not good for our market. Elden Ring will not arrive dubbed into Spanish.

According to game tab on Steam, Elden ring will not have voices in our language, but yes subtitles and texts in Spanish. It seems to be an issue related to the publisher of the game, which is Bandai Namco, since no game in the Souls saga has arrived in our language. Unlike Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, published by PlayStation and Activision respectively.

Not that the Souls stand out for their brilliant dialogue, but this Elden Ring looks like it will feature a much more important narrative component than in other games in the studio. Section in which George RR Martin, creator of Game of Thrones, assisted in the creation of the game’s fantasy universe. We will see how deep is the lore and the plots of this new bet by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

<br>

Elden Ring will go on sale next February 25 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Although with a bit of luck you will be able to test it in just a few weeks, since a closed beta will take place. It seems that some users are already receiving their invitations, but it may vary in each of the territories. It is also not very clear what will be able to be played in this version, presumably a part of that open world shown yesterday.