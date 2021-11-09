We needed a good helping of Elden Ring in our veins and we’ve clearly gotten our fix. Bandai Namco offered us not one, not two, not three, but more than 15 minutes of starting the From Software title in all its glory. The truth is that I have only done that we bite our nails even more.

While we continue to plan strategies and await the arrival of the invitation to the closed beta, the publisher has revealed the different display modes of Elden Ring on consoles and PC. As could be anticipated, in the next-gen systems we will have two formats to enjoy the adventure, as is customary in many other works. These are the different formats:

Resolution FRAMERATE HDR RAYTRACING Pc 3840x2160p 60fps Yes Yes PS4 1920x1080p 30fps Yes No PS4 PRO 3200x1800p (checkerboard) 30fps Yes No PS5 3840x2160p 30 / 60FPS Yes Yes XBOX ONE 1600x900p 30fps No No XBOX ONE X 3840x2160p 30fps Yes No XBOX SERIES S 2560x1440p 30 / 60FPS Yes No XBOX SERIES X 3840x2160p 30 / 60FPS Yes Yes

They specify from the Bandai website that on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S we will have two display modes, one called performance that “adjusts the screen resolution” and allows us to enjoy 60FPS. On the other hand, there will be the option of resolution mode, which will limit the frames to 30FPS and offer all the power to the image.

However, on PC they will not be entirely satisfied as the highest framerate that can be squeezed out of the Elden Ring will be 60FPS. In any case, for consoles we will have compatibility between generations of the same family, being able to import our saved data without problems. Of course, to fully enjoy the work it will be necessary to have a monitor or screen that supports all the visual characteristics.

For now, we can take a look at the five classes that will be available during the closed beta on consoles. In addition, you can already scratch your pocket if you want to get one of the collector’s editions of the game.