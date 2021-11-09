One of the greatest features that the new generation has presented to us is the option to choose between different technical modes. PS5 and Xbox Series X games allow us to select between two different modes, one with a greater emphasis on visuals and the other focusing on performance. Thus, Bandai Namco has revealed that this will also be the case with Elden ring.

Through the official site of the game, they have been revealed the performance you will have Elden ring on PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles. Here we see a series of resolutions and frame rate that depends on the hardware:

Elden ring on PC

-Maximum resolution: up to 3840x2160p

-Frame rate: up to 60 FPS

-HDR: Supported

-Ray Tracing (via patch): Supported

Elden ring on Xbox One and Xbox One S

-Maximum resolution: up to 1600x900p

-Frame rate: up to 30 FPS

-HDR: Not supported on Xbox One

-Ray Tracing (via patch): No

Elden ring on Xbox One X

-Maximum resolution: up to 3840x2160p

-Frame rate: up to 30 FPS

-HDR: Supported

-Ray Tracing (via patch): No

Elden ring on Xbox Series S

-Maximum resolution: up to 2560x1440p

-Frame rate: up to 60 FPS in performance mode

-HDR: Supported

-Ray Tracing (via patch): No

Elden ring on Xbox Series X

-Maximum resolution: up to 3840x2160p

-Frame rate: up to 60 FPS in performance mode

-HDR: Supported

-Ray Tracing (via patch): Supported

Elden ring on PS4

-Maximum resolution: up to 1920x1080p

-Frame rate: up to 30 FPS

-HDR: Supported

-Ray Tracing (via patch): No

Elden ring on PS4 Pro

-Maximum resolution: up to 3200x1800p

-Frame rate: up to 30 FPS

-HDR: Supported

-Ray Tracing (via patch): No

Elden ring on PS5

-Maximum resolution: up to 3840x2160p

-Frame rate: up to 60 FPS

-HDR: Supported

-Ray Tracing (via patch): Supported

Unfortunately, ray-tracing support on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC will not be available immediately, as a specific patch needs to arrive first. We remind you that Elden ring It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on February 25, 2022.

In related topics, here you can learn more about the technical options of the game. Similarly, enjoy the latest gameplay from Elden ring here.

Via: Bandai namco