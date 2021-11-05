The wait is over and From Software has blessed us with extensive Elden Ring gameplay. The work will once again place us in a context of European medieval fantasy, with a really huge open world and with an artistic section of those that remove the hiccups.

After having suffered a delay, the title is scheduled to arrive on February 22 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. Therefore, we can live up to the event with collector’s editions revealed by Bandai Namco. Of course, be careful with the economic funds that you manage, here you have to review your portfolio.

It should be noted that for all these editions the same applies incentives if we book through Bandai Namco. We will get a gesture called the Circle that can be obtained later in the game, a wallpaper in high definition and the Elden Ring guide in digital format.

Elden Ring – Premium Collector’s Edition

This is the most expensive and special edition of all, which is also exclusive to the Bandai Namco store. Limited to just 6,000 units Worldwide, it costs 259.99 euros and this is all it contains:

Copy of the physical game of Elden ring , except for PC, as it includes download code.

, except for PC, as it includes download code. Three exclusive Midlands cards.

Exclusive cloth patch.

3 stickers with the design of the emblems of the game.

Poster of an ancient hero, with a size of 393 × 334 mm.

Soundtrack digital.

digital. Steelbook with exclusive design.

Hardcover picture book with 40 pages of Elden Ring details.

Malenia figure, Miquella’s sword 23 cm with 30 cm case.

23 cm with 30 cm case. 1: 1 scale replica of the Malenia helmet with display.





Elden Ring – Collector’s Edition

You can also get it through the Bandai Namco store, although it does not have exclusivity. It is not limited by a number of units, it costs 189.99 euros and this is what it contains:

Copy of the physical game of Elden Ring, except for PC, as it includes download code.

Three exclusive Midlands cards.

Exclusive cloth patch.

3 stickers with the design of the emblems of the game.

Poster of an ancient hero, with a size of 393 × 334 mm.

Digital soundtrack.

Steelbook with exclusive design.

Hardcover picture book with 40 pages of Elden Ring details.

Figure of Malenia, the sword of Miquella of 23 cm with a 30 cm case.





Elden Ring – Launch Edition

A much more modest and affordable edition for more pockets. With a cost of 69.99 euros, we will get the following if we bet on it:

Copy of the physical game of Elden Ring, except for PC, as it includes download code.

Three exclusive Midlands cards.

Exclusive cloth patch.

3 stickers with the design of the emblems of the game.

Poster of an ancient hero , with a size of 393 × 334 mm.

, with a size of 393 × 334 mm. Digital soundtrack.

Steelbook with exclusive design.